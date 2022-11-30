Eau Claire Sheriff Ron Cramer's death ruled a suicide

EAU CLAIRE -- Eau Claire County law enforcement officials announced the results of an investigation into the death of Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer on Wednesday morning during a press conference at the County Jail.

After investigating the death, it was determined that Cramer committed suicide on Sept. 13. Cramer, 68, led the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department for 26 years after being elected as a write-in candidate in 1996.

“I have been informed that the investigation is complete and considered closed. Please know this continues to be a tragic and difficult time for the Cramer family, friends, sheriff's office staff and the community,” Sheriff Cory Schalinske said Wednesday. “The outreach from the Chippewa Valley and throughout the state of Wisconsin has been amazing.”

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, at about 1:56 p.m. Schalinske said he was contacted by the Eau Claire County communications center who had received a 9-1-1 call from two Eau Claire County employees saying that they had found a deceased man on the Eau Claire riverbank in the town of Seymour.

The two county employees were conducting mapping operations for the planning and development department.

When they came upon the scene, they recognized the deceased male as Sheriff Ron Cramer.

Schalinske responded to the scene, he said. The scene was then turned over to the Eau Claire Police Department.

Matt Rokus, Eau Claire police chief, said his department took up the criminal investigation.

“Our role in conducting the death investigation in partnership with the Eau Claire County Medical Examiner's Office was to gather, preserve, analyze evidence, document the death scene and conduct interviews. These efforts are undertaken in part to determine the cause and manner of the death,” Rokus said.

Physical evidence was collected and analyzed before a forensic autopsy was conducted on Cramer's body at the Ramsey County, Minnesota Medical Examiner's Office.

“The investigation determined Sheriff Ron Cramer died by suicide,” Rokus said. "Stress and anxiety played a major role" in Cramer's death, he said.

Cramer's stress and anxiety were related to both health and work issues, Rokus said.

Travis Hakes, who has been elected to lead the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office when current Sheriff James Kowalczyk steps down next month, said he knew and respected Cramer.

Hakes said he was dismayed to hear that Cramer had committed suicide.

“It was surprising because Ron was always the type of person that took such care of everyone else and took so many preventative measures for everyone else, including all of his staff,” Hakes said.

Hakes said he hopes to encourage his staff to take care of their mental health once he takes over as sheriff.

“We have a partnership in place with REALiving and Hakes Wellness,” he said. “What they do is long-term care for critical incident debriefing, and trauma therapy basically. And that is something that I'm going to very strongly encourage employees to participate in.”

Schalinske said he was grateful for the conduct of staff in the police department, the medical examiner's office, the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and many others who worked on this investigation.

“The professionalism and compassion provided was of the highest respect,” Schalinske said. “Most of all, we thank the staff of the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office. They lost their leader and continued to answer the call without him. The resilience and support within all divisions was extraordinary in the following days.”

Cramer’s law enforcement career began in Eau Claire County in 1975. He led the sheriff’s office for 26 years and worked in law enforcement for more than 45 years.

Cramer served the people of Eau Claire County proudly as a reserve deputy, jailer, patrol deputy, civil process, and detective, officials from the sheriff's office said.

"Sheriff Cramer was also proud of his work with the West Central Drug Task Force, where he served as an investigator, then project director, and his graduation from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, in 1999. Sheriff Cramer truly loved his work and it showed in his passion for helping the people of Eau Claire County," officials from the sheriff's office said.

Cramer had announced that he would be retiring from service at the end of this term.

The funeral for Cramer was held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.

According to his obituary, Ron was known for his ability to crack a joke, integrity, humility, and love for life. He was always willing to put others' needs above his own and do whatever he possibly could to help others. He was known to drop everything to help family and friends in times of need, even if he had to make personal sacrifices to do so. Ron was very active not only in community events, but with personal hobbies as well. He enjoyed all sports, baby-sitting dogs, and working on anything that has a motor. Ron’s love for cars was unparalleled. He would usually unwind by laying back in his recliner, scrolling through vehicles for sale, or by taking a cruise with his wife Cheryl in their convertible.

“Ron was the type of guy whose leadership was definitely an example. He was selfless and cared about his people,” Hakes said. “He was the type of person to lead by example. And I think his legacy will carry on for many generations to come.”