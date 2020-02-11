Thorp educator to tout reading program

Thorp School superintendent John Humphries said his district implemented a “science of reading” program for early grades three years ago. The program stresses phonics, teaching letter and sound identification. Humphries is raving about the results the district has seen.
“We’ve been monitoring those basic skills,” Humphries said. “Our early skills are growing quickly. We’re seeing good results. Our teachers are changing their instruction.”
Humphries plans to speak in the state Assembly parlor at 11:30 a.m. today, as part of a group dubbed Wisconsin-Call to Action for Reading Excellence, or WI-CARE.
“It’s not just more reading; it’s a better way to teach reading,” he said. “The science of reading does (letter and sound identification) explicitly, and they do it until the student has it mastered. Just exposing kids to books doesn’t cause them to read. It needs to be very structural.”
At the 2020 Wisconsin State Education Convention on Jan. 22, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Carolyn Stanford Taylor called for endorsing more statewide phonics instruction.
You have free articles remaining.
Humphries said his group, comprised of educators across the state, wants to continue the discussion that Stanford Taylor proposed.
“We think it’s a real opportunity to ask the state superintendent to do what is working in other states,” he said. “People need to understand how far Wisconsin has fallen (in rankings compared to other states). It has more to do with that other states have done more.”
Wisconsin is now commonly 25th to 35th among states in youth reading skills, he said, pointing to a recent article by the Wisconsin Reading Coalition.
Humphries stressed he is not looking at a mandate or requirement, and doesn’t want to take away local control.
“If we provide this to teachers, we believe they will seek it out more,” Humphries said.
Humphries said his group has five areas where they will ask the state superintendent to take action to close the reading achievement gap.