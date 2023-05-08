Rural Electric Supply Cooperative, a member-owned, not-for-profit electrical wholesaler broke ground May 3 on its new warehouse and offices in the town of Stanley.

Situated on 15 acres, the 40,000-square-foot location reflects the co-op's commitment to providing electric utility members and customers with service and quick response to weather-related and storm damage needs. The large plot also gives the cooperative the ability to expand its operations as needed.

“We’re delighted to begin construction on our eighth warehouse site,” said president and CEO Matt Brandrup. “Ensuring reliable inventory and quick service to our members and customers is a pillar of our cooperative, and our Stanley site provides us with a very central location to better serve the needs of our electric cooperative members and utility customers in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan.

Once operational, the facility will employ 3 warehouse/delivery professionals, with an additional 2-3 positions added in future years. RESCO anticipates construction of the facility will be completed in early 2024.

“The amount of square footage — both indoor and outdoor — at the site will permit us to further expand our growing product inventory levels, enabling us to deliver the materials, supplies, and equipment that our members and customers need, when they need them,” Brandrup said.

Other facility features include individual offices for future team members and a large training room that will double as space for co-op member functions, training and events.

Clark Electric Cooperative in Greenwood will provide electrical utility service to the site.

“RESCO is proud to now be a member of Clark Electric,” Brandrup said.

Rural Electric Supply Cooperative is a member-owned wholesaling business. Members and customers are rural electric cooperatives, public power districts, municipal electric utilities, and investor-owned utilities in the Upper Midwest, extending from Michigan to Montana.

The co-op operates seven warehouses with more than 140,000 square feet of inventory storage space and can ship products 24/7, allowing it to promptly respond to emergencies.