Corrin Hayes got into electrical work after a science fair project that included putting electronics into her childhood dollhouse.

“My dad helped, and I had a dollhouse that we had built together,” she said. “And then he was like, ‘Well, why don’t we put electricity in your dollhouse for your science fair project?’ So I ended up winning the science fair for that project.”

The 38-year-old is now the only woman in the electrician apprenticeship program at Chippewa Valley Technical College, which has a total of 35 members.

Apprenticeships, which combine structured on-the-job training with related classroom instruction, give students access to careers that are typically unavailable to those without experience. They get to build skills that are transferable from one employer to another and from one area of the country to another.

Apprenticeships for local, Wisconsin Technical College System students are a great solution to the skilled worker shortage. But it can be hard for people to complete apprenticeships, especially as they juggle school, work and family. There are also upfront costs to start an apprenticeship program, including purchasing necessary tools, equipment and protective clothing.

Hayes worked at a bar with many trades people, she said. They encouraged her to go back to school and earn credentials so she could work in the field.

“I had a lot of union guys that would come into the bar where I worked, and they were like, ‘Well, you know, if you get sick of this, you should consider the trades,’” she said. “I just kind of laughed it off. And then one day, I was like, ‘You know, why not?’ And so out of all the trades, electricity sounded like the most fun, and I just went for it.”

Hayes said being the only woman in the apprenticeship program can be daunting, but she loves the work.

“I actually do enjoy it. It’s really fun. There are days, though, when being the one woman in this program is a little bit hard,” she said.

“I’ve seen women, you know, like at the functions and stuff but they’re not, I don’t think they’re apprentices at this point. It’s just me.”

Hayes said she’s had a great teacher in Ed Wittrock, the director of the electrical apprenticeship program at Chippewa Valley Technical College.

“He is absolutely wonderful. And there’s been a couple of times where, I guess, just being a woman in the field I’ve experienced gender bias,” she said. “And so I’ve gone to him on multiple occasions, and he’s been extremely supportive because I told him at one point, I was like, ‘I don’t know if this is for me.’ It’s kind of been a struggle for me because I’ve never been exceptionally strong at math and there’s quite a bit of math involved, which I didn’t expect. But like I said, just having such a great teacher, he’s actually made it to the point where it’s kind of fun, because I’ve never really looked at math as being like fun. But now it’s kind of like a puzzle to solve it.”

Wittrock said he loves having Hayes in the classroom.

“I love teaching. I love that she is learning. It means a lot,” he said. “Corrin is learning so much, so fast. She’s going to be great at this.”

Hayes said the only time being the only woman in the program is difficult is when she feels like she is being overlooked for something “where somebody who has less experience and less skills than I do, because he’s a man. You know, that is when it really bothers me.”

“Otherwise, you know, I guess it doesn’t really matter. I mean, I’m there to work. And as long as I’ve got work to do and I’m doing my job, that’s all it really matters to me. And I’m getting to learn something that I’ve always wanted to learn.”