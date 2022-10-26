Elementary school attendance rebounds after COVID disruptions

During the 2021-2022 school year attendance at elementary schools in Chippewa Falls took a hit because of pandemic disruptions. Now, in the fall of 2022, student attendance is rebounding.

“Last year, we were struggling because of COVID. That's really not an excuse anymore,” said Ellen Reilly, Family Support and Resource Coordinator at Chippewa Falls Unified Community School District.

During Tuesday night’s school board meeting Reilly said the district should be proud of the attendance rates in the elementary schools. Kindergarten through 6th grade are all showing about a 95% attendance rate so far this year.

But that level of attendance is no accident. It’s the result of consistent effort on the part of staff and administrators to communicate with students and parents, and monitor which students may be missing school. It’s also about digging deep to understand why students are absent and setting up support to aid them.

“We've been working as elementary principals more specifically in these first few months of the school year to engage our students and parents, to monitor our attendance data and then to provide some personalized help,” said Sara Denure, Southview Elementary Principal.

Denure said she uses a spreadsheet on a weekly basis that helps her keep track of which students might need some additional support in getting to school. When a student isn’t coming to school frequently, Denure talks with Reilly and classroom teachers to determine what steps they should take.

“Then I can document what I've done or what others have done to support that student. So we just have everything in one place,” Denure said.

Some of the actions that they take to address students who are struggling to attend school include sending letters, emails and text messages to the parents or guardians, calling the home, making home visits, meeting with students, and meeting with families.

Text messaging with parents has been a game-changer, Denure said.

“We find that we have a much better response rate with text messages, as opposed to some of our other types of communications that you have,” Denure said.

The district has ordered Google Voice for some of the school staff so staff members aren’t giving out personal contact information, but they can still send text messages from their personal devices.

Reilly said that she coordinates efforts to improve attendance which run alongside the efforts already underway by the district and its staff. These added efforts are reserved for students who have attendance below 80%.

It begins with the teacher of the student reaching out to parents and guardians of those who are missing school. Once that communication has happened they look for improvement within a week. If there is improvement in attendance then the staff continue to monitor the situation. If there is no improvement then Reilly steps in.

“It really is kind of a five-week cycle. We give them a lot of opportunities. I continue to reach out. And ultimately, if the parent isn't responding and if attendance isn't improving, then it goes to the administrator and they need to determine how to continue,” Reilly said.

Administrators decide if they will continue with the flow chart — essentially reaching out to parents and talking with students — or if more intensive interventions are needed such as making a referral to juvenile justice.

“For a lot of these families, referrals to juvenile justice is not going to do a darn thing,” Reilly said. “I would rather continue trying to figure out what's going on. Is it transportation? Do they need laundry soap? Is it that they need alarm clocks? Do they need mental health support? What is it that's creating this barrier for them getting their kids to school? Once we do that investigating and just keep kind of hammering at it, we see progress nine times out of 10.”

Denure said attendance isn’t just about percentages and performance. It’s about setting students up to be responsible and reliable students as they progress past elementary school.

“We're helping our kids establish good attendance habits, and preparing them to be successful students with us in middle school and high school and beyond,” she said.