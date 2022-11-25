 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eleva man, released from prison last year, arrested for battery

  • 0
Gerald R. Obernberger

Gerald R. Obernberger

A former Bloomer resident who was released from prison last year after serving a sentence for break-ins and sexual assault of a child has now been arrested on a possible charge of substantial battery.

Gerald R. Obernberger, 29, now of Eleva, appeared for a bond hearing in Chippewa County Court. Judge Ben Lane set a return court date for Dec. 27.

While Lane set a signature bond, Obernberger remains incarcerated on a probation hold. Jail records show he was booked Thursday evening.

The Lake Hallie Police Department was the arresting agency. A police report wasn’t immediately available Monday.

If Obernberger is granted release, he will be allowed one visit to the residence to collect his belongings.

Obernberger also was arrested in Chippewa Falls in August for his first OWI offense. He has a court trial before Judge Steve Gibbs set for Dec. 5.

People are also reading…

When Obernberger was released from prison in October 2021, he was considered homeless, said Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk at that time.

In March 2013, Obernberger was convicted in Chippewa County Court of several break-ins, and Judge James Isaacson ordered him to serve four years in prison and four years of extended supervision. Obernberger then pleaded no contest to second-degree sexual assault of a child in Trempealeau County Court and was given two additional years of prison, consecutive to the term for the break-ins. He also served two years in prison on a child sex assault where he was originally given an imposed-and-stayed sentence.

Kowalczyk said the Department of Corrections has determined Obernberger is a Level III sex offender, which requires notification of the public of his release.

Conditions of his release will prohibit Obernberger from any unsupervised contact with minors and no contact with his victims and not to consume drugs. He is restricted from being on the property of any schools, parks or day care centers. He also must comply with standard sex offender rules, GPS monitoring and face-to-face contact with law enforcement requirement. He also will be a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration program.

Obernberger admitted to multiple thefts in spring 2012 from storage sheds at Hillcrest Elementary and Chippewa Falls High School. Two weed trimmers were missing, and a gas line was cut on a lawnmower. A floor buffer was taken, and he drilled holes in vehicle gas tanks to remove fuel.

Obernberger also broke into the Wissota Express Mart gas station on March 25, 2012. A surveillance camera showed a man swinging a baseball bat at the door until it broke. Obernberger entered the gas station and took cigarettes valued between $600 and $900. Police collected DNA samples left at the scene from a door and a cigarette butt.

In November 2011, Obernberger was ordered to serve 140 days in jail after he pleaded guilty in Chippewa County Court to theft of an ATV from a garage in the town of Lafayette. He also was found guilty of having sex with a 15-year-old girl at his home in July 2010. The girl told authorities she initially agreed to the sexual contact but then asked him repeatedly to stop.

Prior to the sex assault case, in May 2010, he was caught exchanging Concerta and hydrocodone pills with another student at Chippewa Falls High School, and he pleaded guilty to possessing an illegally obtained prescription and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Target’s gross profit margin shrinking by hundreds of millions due to theft. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.

There were hugs, crying and people comforting each other at the memorial near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado where a gunman opened fire, killing five people and leaving 25 injured. On Saturday night, a 22-year-old used an AR-15-style semiautomatic weapon at Club Q before he was subdued by "heroic" patrons and arrested by police who arrived within minutes, authorities said Sunday. A handgun and additional ammunition magazines also were recovered, according to the official, who could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The attack ended when a patron grabbed a handgun from the suspect and hit him with it, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers told The Associated Press. The person who hit the gunman had him pinned down when police arrived, Suthers said. On its Facebook page, the club called it a "hate attack." Investigators were still determining a motive and whether to prosecute it as a hate crime, said El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen. Charges against the suspect will likely include first-degree murder, he said. Police identified the alleged gunman as Anderson Lee Aldrich, who was in custody and being treated for injuries. Aldrich was arrested in 2021 after his mother reported he threatened her with a homemade bomb and other weapons, authorities said.

A shooter opened fire at a Walmart in Virginia, leaving six people dead, police said, in the country's second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days. The assailant is also dead. The store in Chesapeake was busy just before the shooting Tuesday night with people stocking up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, a shopper told a local TV station. Officer Leo Kosinski couldn't say how the shooter died but said that he didn't believe police fired shots. It was not clear who the shooter was or what their motive might be. Briana Tyler said she was in the Walmart break room when the shooter opened fire there. ""I literally was frozen. I just stood there. Like I literally could be dead right now, but I promise you. I didn't know what to do. Everybody else started diving. But I'm literally like I said, I thought it was fake. So I literally I'm just standing there and and I'm like, what's going on?," Tyler said.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Meet Anna Linberg, Green Bay Packers Fan of the Year

Meet Anna Linberg, Green Bay Packers Fan of the Year

UW-Madison student and San Diego native Anna Linberg is the Green Bay Packers nominee for the 2022 NFL Fan of the Year. As Green Bay Packers Fan of the Year she will get two tickets to the Super Bowl along with free airfare and hotel rooms. She‘ll also get to go to the NFL Honors annual award presentation where one of the teams’ Fan of the Year will be crowned NFL Fan of the Year.

Cold and flu: Your questions answered

Cold and flu: Your questions answered

The Chippewa Herald interviewed Kristen Kelm, RN-BSN who is the Community Health Division Manager at Chippewa County Department of Public Health about ways to handle cold and flu. Here are the Chippewa Herald’s questions and Kelm’s answers.

UW-EC implicated in discrimination claim against UW System

UW-EC implicated in discrimination claim against UW System

Subsequent to a failed affirmative action complaint filed July 28, UW-Eau Claire Student Support Services employee Rochelle Hoffman has filed a discrimination complaint under the Wisconsin Fair Employment Law against the UW System Board of Regents, Madison-based law firm Fox & Fox announced on Tuesday.

UPDATE: Dunn County voters turn out to pass health care referendum

UPDATE: Dunn County voters turn out to pass health care referendum

In July, the legislative committee of Dunn County approved a referendum question that is unprecedented in rural America. The question asked Congress and the U.S. president to nationalize health care.

Its chances of success looked good ahead of the Nov. 8 referendum. Results of this referendum could make waves in Wisconsin.

Crescent Meats receives $1.6 million grant; USDA Rural Partners Network expands to Wisconsin

Crescent Meats receives $1.6 million grant; USDA Rural Partners Network expands to Wisconsin

Tom Vilsack, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary, and Ambassador Susan Rice, White House Domestic Policy Advisor, visited Cadott on Thursday where they announced the expansion of the Rural Partners Network (RPN) to 12 Wisconsin counties. Crescent Meats will use a $1.6 million Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP) grant, as part of RPN, to offset the costs associated with a 20,000 square foot expansion project which will add 35 jobs.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News