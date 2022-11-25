Eleva man, released from prison last year, arrested for battery

A former Bloomer resident who was released from prison last year after serving a sentence for break-ins and sexual assault of a child has now been arrested on a possible charge of substantial battery.

Gerald R. Obernberger, 29, now of Eleva, appeared for a bond hearing in Chippewa County Court. Judge Ben Lane set a return court date for Dec. 27.

While Lane set a signature bond, Obernberger remains incarcerated on a probation hold. Jail records show he was booked Thursday evening.

The Lake Hallie Police Department was the arresting agency. A police report wasn’t immediately available Monday.

If Obernberger is granted release, he will be allowed one visit to the residence to collect his belongings.

Obernberger also was arrested in Chippewa Falls in August for his first OWI offense. He has a court trial before Judge Steve Gibbs set for Dec. 5.

When Obernberger was released from prison in October 2021, he was considered homeless, said Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk at that time.

In March 2013, Obernberger was convicted in Chippewa County Court of several break-ins, and Judge James Isaacson ordered him to serve four years in prison and four years of extended supervision. Obernberger then pleaded no contest to second-degree sexual assault of a child in Trempealeau County Court and was given two additional years of prison, consecutive to the term for the break-ins. He also served two years in prison on a child sex assault where he was originally given an imposed-and-stayed sentence.

Kowalczyk said the Department of Corrections has determined Obernberger is a Level III sex offender, which requires notification of the public of his release.

Conditions of his release will prohibit Obernberger from any unsupervised contact with minors and no contact with his victims and not to consume drugs. He is restricted from being on the property of any schools, parks or day care centers. He also must comply with standard sex offender rules, GPS monitoring and face-to-face contact with law enforcement requirement. He also will be a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration program.

Obernberger admitted to multiple thefts in spring 2012 from storage sheds at Hillcrest Elementary and Chippewa Falls High School. Two weed trimmers were missing, and a gas line was cut on a lawnmower. A floor buffer was taken, and he drilled holes in vehicle gas tanks to remove fuel.

Obernberger also broke into the Wissota Express Mart gas station on March 25, 2012. A surveillance camera showed a man swinging a baseball bat at the door until it broke. Obernberger entered the gas station and took cigarettes valued between $600 and $900. Police collected DNA samples left at the scene from a door and a cigarette butt.

In November 2011, Obernberger was ordered to serve 140 days in jail after he pleaded guilty in Chippewa County Court to theft of an ATV from a garage in the town of Lafayette. He also was found guilty of having sex with a 15-year-old girl at his home in July 2010. The girl told authorities she initially agreed to the sexual contact but then asked him repeatedly to stop.

Prior to the sex assault case, in May 2010, he was caught exchanging Concerta and hydrocodone pills with another student at Chippewa Falls High School, and he pleaded guilty to possessing an illegally obtained prescription and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.