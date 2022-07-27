Elk Mound driver arrested on 5th OWI offense in Lake Hallie

According to the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Tuesday around 11:25 p.m. a Lake Hallie Police Officer stopped Jamie Lehto, 48, who was driving a SUV with expired registration on Highway 29 in the Village of Lake Hallie.

Lehto, a resident of Elk Mound, was previously arrested four times for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated.

During the Tuesday stop, the officer detected the odor of intoxicants coming from the driver’s breath and observed open beer cans inside the vehicle. Lehto voluntarily submitted to field sobriety testing and submitted to a preliminary breath test which yielded a result of .10. Lehto had an alcohol restriction of no greater than 0.02.

As a result, Lehto was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated - 5th Offense, possession of open intoxicants, and non-registration of a vehicle. Lehto was transported to the hospital for a legal blood draw.

Afterwards Lehto was taken to the Chippewa County Jail for processing. The results of the blood test will not be known for several weeks as it will be sent to the Wisconsin State Hygiene Laboratory.