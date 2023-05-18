The Excellence in Education program recognizes the top 5% of graduates from Chippewa Falls Senior High School and McDonell Central Catholic High School. Meet one of this year’s honorees.

Ella Spitz, Chippewa Falls Area Senior High School

Parents: Ross and Amanda Spitz

Educator: Mr. Roger Skifstad – Chippewa Falls High School English Teacher

Ella’s comments about Mr. Skifstad: “I chose Mr. Skifstad as my most influential teacher because of his caring personality. As my track coach and homeroom teacher, Skif makes everyone’s day a little better. One of my favorite memories with him began during freshman English when he blasted various 2010s pop songs for the class. This later turned into a game called “guess the song” that our homeroom plays occasionally.”

Mr. Skifstad’s comments about Ella: “Ella Spitz has made my day better for the past four years as her homeroom teacher, English teacher, and track & field coach. She worked on homework every day in homeroom (except for when we played “Guess the Song/Artist” which she usually dominated). Her work in English courses was fantastic, and I was lucky to watch her succeed in track & field. She was a “miler” in track, which fits her personality well. She has gone the extra mile every day at Chi-Hi these past four years. I’m thankful to have gotten to know and work with Ella!”

Future Plans: Ella plans to attend the University of South Dakota to major in kinesiology with an emphasis on exercise science. During her undergraduate studies, she will also compete on the NCAA Division One Triathlon Team. After all of that, Ella hopes to get into chiropractic school.