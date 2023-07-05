It has been 15 years since Chippewa County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Zunker died in the line of duty. This year, Chippewa Valley Technical College will continue to honor him and invite others to do so by becoming a part of the college’s memorial Tribute Circle.

While renovating CVTC’s Emergency Service Education Center through the referendum projects last fall, the flagpoles and commemorative bench for Zunker were relocated.

“We wanted a location where we could have both the bench and the flags prominently displayed,” said Karen Kohler, vice president of Institutional Advancement. “After realizing the optimal location for honoring our emergency services personnel, we decided to create an opportunity for our community to participate.”

Community members are encouraged to purchase a personalized brick paver to be installed at the Tribute Circle.

“The Tribute Circle is a statement of gratitude from our community to the emergency services personnel for their unwavering dedication to duty,” said Holly Bembenek, CVTC Foundation major gifts officer. “It is a symbol of appreciation for the incredible work they do, day in and day out, which often goes unnoticed.

“From the emergency call operators who are the first point of contact to the paramedics, firefighters and police officers who respond to emergencies, these individuals are the backbone of our community safety.”

Bembenek and Kohler said the Tribute Circle represents unity, strength and protection and reminds the community that CVTC is indebted to their service. Adopting a paver in honor or memory of an emergency services member is a way to support future generations of students and programs.

For more information on pavers, email foundation@cvtc.edu.

A dedication ceremony for the Tribute Circle will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 12.