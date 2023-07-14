The UW-Madison Extension Offices of Chippewa, Dunn and Eau Claire counties will host an emerging crops field day from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Chippewa County Farm Plots, according to a press release.
Among the research plots being showcased are malting barley variety and fertility trials, industrial hemp grain and fiber variety, nitrogen, and planting date studies.
A demonstration on growing dryland rice is part of the program, the release says, and the use of winter rye, winter triticale and winter wheat as cover crops and alfalfa inter-seeding with corn silage will also be discussed.
There is no cost to attend. Plots are located on the south side of the Riverview Preserve parking lot at 15985 Beach Drive, Chippewa Falls. Parking is available on-farm.
For more information, contact the Chippewa County Extension Office at 715-726-7950.