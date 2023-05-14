Emma’s comments about Madame Bergeron: “Madame Bergeron has been with me my entire high school career and has been one of my biggest supporters throughout my high school journey. She has always challenged me and I have loved running the French club with her this year! She has continued to support me in all my endeavors and has ignited my love for the French language!”

Madame’s comments about Emma: “Emma is a model student and a wonderful human being. I am so fortunate that I got to interact with Emma all four years of high school while she was an exemplary French student, and member and president of French Club. It gave me the opportunity to really get to know her and have some insightful conversations with her. Emma is brilliant without being boastful, and she is helpful to her peers in a very genuine and caring way. I respect Emma’s drive and work ethic, as well as her passion for inclusion and making the world a better place.”