The Excellence in Education program recognizes the top 5% of graduates from Chippewa Falls Senior High School and McDonell Central Catholic High School. Meet one of this year’s honorees:

Emma Koehler, ​​​​Chippewa Falls Area Senior High School

Parents: Ryan and Molly Koehler

Educator: Mrs. Virginia Welle, Chippewa Falls High School AP Psychology and Abnormal Psychology teacher

Emma’s comments about Mrs. Welle: “Mrs. Welle has been the most influential and extraordinary educator because she goes above and beyond to support students in her classes to help them succeed. I’ve taken two psychology courses and enjoyed both tremendously. Her teaching is perfectly organized and is not only engaging but highly beneficial to students. Between her passion for teaching and her deep care for her students, she has taken the spot as my most influential educator.”

Mrs. Welle’s comments about Emma: “Emma was a disciplined and devoted student of psychology. She was a familiar presence at our after-school review sessions, and consistently earned top scores on classroom tests. Her ability to write clearly about abstract concepts in psychological science made reading her essays a breeze. I know Emma is a young woman with many talents, and I’m confident that she will succeed no matter where life takes her. She has already shown that she is capable of using compassion and her knowledge of human behavior to improve others’ lives, and the world will be a better place for her efforts.”

Future plans: Emma plans on continuing her education at UW-Madison. She is going in undecided, although her current interests are political science, psychology and Spanish. As far as a career, she hopes to discover through college what she’s most passionate about and pursue that path.

