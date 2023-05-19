The Excellence in Education program recognizes the top 5% of graduates from Chippewa Falls Senior High School and McDonell Central Catholic High School. Meet one of this year’s honorees.

Emma-Lyn Stephenson, ​​Chippewa Falls Area Senior High School

Parents: Nick Stephenson and Jess Oberle

Educator: Ms. Sally Linzmeier, Chi-Hi math teacher

Emma-Lyn’s comments about Ms. Linzmeier: “When I first had Ms. Linzmeier, in freshman geometry, she supported my interest in math. Through the following years, I changed, but Ms. Linzmeier remained an amazing teacher. As a senior, I was thrown back into her classroom, this time for AP Calculus. Despite the content being more difficult, Ms. Linzmeier was still able to create a fun, positive environment. I am very grateful that I had the opportunity to be one of her students.”

Ms. Linzmeier’s comments about Emma-Lyn: “Emma-Lyn is persistent, dedicated and highly motivated. An extremely well-rounded individual who not only has excelled in the classroom but also in extracurriculars including breaking a school record and being a part of a state championship team. I appreciate how Emma is always keeping herself busy whether to help herself, others, or through volunteering. In the classroom, Emma has always been inquisitive and never backs down from a challenge. Her work ethic and desire to succeed will make her successful in any path she chooses.”

Future plans: Emma-Lyn plans to attend Trine University to pursue a major in civil engineering and a minor in Spanish. While at the university, she will also be playing hockey.