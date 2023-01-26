Enrollment to open for new 'Little Macks 4K' program

The McDonell Area Catholic Schools recently announced the restructuring of their early childhood learning center to encompass a faith-based, whole-child curriculum.

Saint Charles Preschool and Primary School Program will now serve children from 3K to Grade 2 at their facility in Chippewa Falls.

“Little Macks 4K” will offer a focus on early literacy, enrichment activities, outdoor exploration and spiritual life through the Montessori-based Catechesis of the Good Shepherd method.

Enrollment opens on Jan. 29 to all families with the enrollment forms available via the MACS website at www.mcdonellareacatholicschools.org.

MACS offers several options for financial aid including flexible payment plans, scholarships, and more. The Wisconsin Parental Choice Program voucher application also opens on Wednesday, Feb. 1, for families interested in pursuing financial assistance for tuition.

A 4K, 3K, and Kindergarten Registration Night is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb., at St. Charles Preschool and Primary School. The Registration Night is an opportunity for families to visit the classrooms, meet the teachers, get answers to questions and receive assistance with enrollment paperwork or financial aid.

A Wrap-Around program will be offered in conjunction with the 4K program for families needing all-day care. Registration for Wrap-Around will also open on Jan. 29.

For more information about any of the programs offered through Saint Charles Preschool and Primary School, visit www.mcdonellareacatholicschools.org or attend the 4K Registration Night.