Gov. Tony Evers made a stop at Chippewa Falls Fire Station No. 1 on Tuesday after signing a revenue bill that morning which, Evers said, will boost state funding across its cities, counties, villages and towns by at least 20 percent and add $1 billion in funding for public schools under a historic revenue agreement. Assembly Bill 245, now 2023 Wisconsin Act 12, relates to shared revenue, one of the most significant sources of funding provided by the state to local governments.

Battalion Chief Justus Busse took Evers and his staff on a tour of the station. One of the issues up for discussion in Chippewa Falls was the state of first responders in the city. The fire department is understaffed. Chippewa Falls Fire and EMS currently work with a staff of 21 individuals. Following the first responder referendum which passed in November, a full roster is 29, which means the department is looking to fill eight vacancies.

Busse said he hopes that in the fall when technical college students graduate they will be able to begin to fill those empty positions.

Meanwhile Chippewa Falls Police Department is still looking to hire another individual to fill out its 26-person law enforcement staff, according to Chief Matthew Kelm.

The governor was joined Tuesday by Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) Secretary Peter Barca, State Sen. LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee), and Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg, as well as other legislators, local elected officials, and stakeholders as he signed the bill Tuesday, which provides an increase in support to local communities statewide and ensures the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County do not face an imminent fiscal cliff.

“To me, the issue of shared revenue has always been about doing the right thing for Wisconsin. I began working on this when I took office four years ago, and that effort began for me with this simple truth: that for far too long, our local communities have been expected to do more with less,” said Gov. Evers. “Local partners for years have had to make impossible decisions, forced to choose between paying for first responders, addressing PFAS, fixing the roads, and other critical priorities that affect the health, safety, and well-being of folks across our state.

Evers said the bill was "one of the most significant sources of funding provided by the state to local governments.”

"We had good support from Republicans and Democrats. It was bi-partisan," Evers said. "It was a good day.”