'Every day is a new challenge': Chippewa Falls firefighter discusses ins and outs of the job

Lieutenant Justus Busse of the Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services Department has never once regretted becoming a firefighter.

Busse likes the uniqueness of each day — the fact that no call or event is the same as the one before. But mostly he likes making a difference in the lives of his friends and neighbors in Chippewa Falls, he said.

“Helping people in their time of need is huge,” he said. “I really care about this community and we care about each other at the firehouse.”

After growing up with a volunteer firefighter for a father, Busse wanted to follow in his dad’s footsteps.

“I got introduced at a young age into the fire service,” Busse said. “In high school I decided that this was something I wanted to do for the rest of my life.”

Busse furthered his education with fire and EMS classes and worked in a few different fire stations before settling down in Chippewa Falls.

After starting out on an ambulance, Busse went into the fire inspections division and then he moved to Chippewa Falls where he worked as a motor pump operator — the person who drives the fire trucks. Eventually he moved into the role of lieutenant.

Busse and his fellow firefighters work long hours at the fire houses in Chippewa Falls.

“We work 24-hour days. We’re a close-knit, small department with eight personnel on shift,” Busse said. “We get to know each other really well which I think is a positive.”

Every day is different but there is a set schedule the staff follow. A typical shift might include taking emergency EMS or fire calls, offering prevention and education to the local community, inspections and training for fires, EMS or hazardous materials.

“Our number one job is to respond to calls,” Busse said.

Busse is a big fan of the public safety trainings and educational events which he leads or partakes in. He said he believes they are paramount to the station’s success.

Teaching kids fire safety is especially close to his heart.

“It does make an impact. I’ve been here long enough to talk to kids in second and third grade and then see those same kids recently at a career fair,” he said. “They remember what we discussed years ago.”

Busse said he thinks the education and trainings the department offers are a reflection of their excellence and of great help to the community.

“It does benefit us. We do not see the number of fires, fatalities or injuries from fire that we did in the past,” he said.

Busse is highly regarded by his colleagues who regard him as reliable, determined and a natural leader.

“As a younger firefighter I’ve been appreciative of him,” said firefighter paramedic Jose Lagunas.

“When you come into a new department, you’re looking for someone who is willing to teach you stuff and take you under their wing without complaint. That was always him,” Lagunas said.

Battalion Chief Jason Thom commended Busse for being enjoyable to work with and highly responsible.

“If you give him a task you don’t have to follow behind to make sure it’s done. You know it’s going to get done right and then some,” Thom said.

One of Busse’s greatest responsibilities is overseeing his own fire station: Busse is in charge of Fire Station 2 in downtown Chippewa Falls.

The job is tough and keeps him on his toes, Busse said.

“There’s no two calls that are ever the same,” Busse said.

Thom, Busse and Lagunas agree that being asked to help people on the worst day of their lives is a calling that requires discipline and trustworthiness.

“Sometimes just us being there in a death situation or high-stress situation makes a difference in somebody’s day,” said Thom. “Just to talk to the affected family is meaningful.”

Treating folks like human beings worthy of respect and empathy is of paramount importance to the firefighters and EMS workers, Thom said.

Then there are the times when the firefighters and paramedics are able to bring somebody back from a near-death experience.

“When that person comes walking into the station a month later — those are some of the things that stick with you and make you feel good,” Thom said.

“It’s one of the reasons why we do this — to try and help people,” Busse said.

There are many calls that firefights don’t want to remember, Busse said. But saving lives makes it worthwhile.

“A severe or serious call that has a positive outcome — those are the good ones that you can carry with you through hard days.”

Busse said he loves every day when the alarm bells don’t ring.

“Every day is a new challenge. Every day we don’t have a call is a great day,” Busse said. “It means our fire prevention programs are working.”

