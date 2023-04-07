For many families, Easter is a time of rejoicing and family traditions. It may involve an Easter brunch or dinner, church-going, new clothes like Easter dresses or hats and Easter baskets filled with eggs and candy. One thing it almost always incorporates is fresh flowers.

Becky Gudis, owner of Eevy Ivy Over, Flowers, Framing and Gifts has been busy helping customers prepare to celebrate Easter.

Eevy Ivy Over Flowers, Framing & Gifts Address: 314 N Bridge St., Chippewa Falls Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday Contact: 715-723-7576 or www.flowersandframing.com

The store is replete with cards and goodies for Easter baskets. She’s also stocked up on flowers for the holiday weekend.

Situated on Bridge Street in Chippewa Falls, the shop is in a perfect location for downtown shoppers enjoying the festive weekend — located between the Chippewa Candy Shop and Wild Flour Bakery. Gudis said customers can make their way down the main street to stock up on whatever they need.

“The amount of people that filled their Easter baskets here this week was phenomenal,” she said. "I'm almost out of bubbles and other fun things for little kids. We sent out lots of Easter baskets or flowers with Easter things this week

Gudis retired from a career in human resources and purchased the shop last summer. This is the first time she’s had to manage Easter as a small business owner. She said she wasn’t sure how to plan for it.

“In general, my retail store is really, really busy,” she said. “It’s pretty much what I expected it to be. I wasn't sure if I would run out of flowers but I'm going to be, like, at the perfect level of flowers.”

For the weekend, Gudis worked to put together an array of fresh spring mixes. Tulips are a crowd pleaser, she said. Hydrangeas and roses are on display, too.

Then there are the Easter lilies.

“Easter lilies have been busy this week,” she said. “But they're kind of like a last minute, going to a party, need to get my Easter Lily thing — like a poinsettia, you know? But otherwise, right now, all of these great blooming plants like kalanchoes are always popular.”

One of the orders that Gudis put together for the weekend was 100 stems of flowers that would be delivered to a church.

“The church is going to give out 100 flowers to random strangers,” Gudis said. “I think every day that I do this work it just reminds me that people are good.”

Gudis also put together an order for another church that wanted hydrangeas to use as decorations for the sanctuary. After the service, churchgoers will be able to take home the flowers.

“I think one of the things I loved so much about this is just watching how generous people are. And kind. I think for me that was a good reminder because I had gone through so many things in life where you think everybody might be bad or evil,” Gudis said. “Seeing people give each other flowers. Seeing them just be completely generous with giving and kindness is amazing.”

“Everybody needs flowers in their life. I think that's true. Everybody needs happiness,” Gudis said.