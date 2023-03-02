Chippewa Valley Technical College
The Federal Aviation Administration has selected Chippewa Valley Technical College’s drone training for the Unmanned Aircraft Systems-Collegiate Training Initiative program.
“Our UAS certificate is designed to give students a solid foundation in understanding unmanned aerial vehicle system technologies, capabilities, regulations, safety and legal responsibilities,” said Shawn Creviston, CVTC drone certificate instructor. “It provides students with FAA regulations, knowledge and practical flight skills necessary to operate a UAV successfully. Now we are officially recognized through the FAA as a training center.”
The FAA’s UAS-CTI program recognizes institutions that prepare students for careers in unmanned aircraft systems, commonly referred to as drones.
To qualify for the initiative, schools must offer a bachelor’s or associate’s degree in UAS or a degree with a minor, concentration or certificate in UAS. Schools must provide curriculum covering various aspects of UAS training, including hands-on flight practice, maintenance, uses, applications, privacy concerns, safety, and federal policies concerning UAS.
Emergency services are evacuating residents after a train carrying hazardous material derailed and caught fire amid fears an explosion could send sharpnel flying over a mile and create a toxic cloud. Residents of East Palestine, Ohio, USA, have been ordered to evacuate after the train, made up of more than 100 cars - 20 classified as carrying hazardous materials - left the tracks. The incident occurred on February 3rd and has been burning now for three days. Local fire chief Keith Drabick said: “We need to get everybody who remained within that mile radius - or decided they needed to come back within that mile radius - we need you to leave now. “This catastrophic failure, if it occurs, it will produce hydrogen chloride and phosgene gas into the atmosphere." Drone footage filmed by a local resident showed the scale of the incident and the roaring inferno from above. Eric Whiting said: "I was able to get this footage from my porch so that's how close it was. "The town was evacuated because of the huge flames and potential chemicals on board the train. "I have understood the engineers were unharmed and able to break free before it got this bad. "I am unsure the cause but I am say I feel lucky it happened as it was exiting town. "Moments sooner could have been much worse for possible fire spread." Local authorities have issued evacuation orders for the whole town of around 5,000 people. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has enlisted the help of the Ohio National Guard as residents are urged to leave and anyone entering the area is subject to arrest. The local environment agency is monitoring the air quality and the toxicity levels in the town's drinking water. The footage was captured on February 3 and 4.
This footage shows criminals using drones to spy on law enforcement officials who are fighting illegal immigration and drug smuggling into the country. Texas Department of Public Safety officials said that drones are increasingly being used on the border with Mexico to monitor the activities of law enforcement. In a statement obtained by Newsflash from the US Customs and Border Protection, they confirm that smuggling was on the rise in the Rio Grande Valley Sector. Kingsville Border Patrol Station (KIN) agents working at the Javier Vega Jr. Immigration Checkpoint apprehended four migrants from a tractor-trailer on 31st December. Agents referred the vehicle to the secondary inspection area following a K-9 alert and discovered the migrants in the trailer concealed between pallets of produce. The driver, and migrants who were unlawfully present in the US, were placed under arrest. Later that evening, Falfurrias Border Patrol Station (FLF) agents at the Falfurrias Immigration Checkpoint arrested a US citizen driving a Ford Explorer and three passengers, who were unlawfully present in the US. Agents reportedly found a gram of methamphetamine on the driver who was then turned over to Brooks County Sheriff’s Office to face state charges. Harlingen Border Patrol Station discovered four migrants stuck on a pillar underneath the Los Indios, Texas, Port of Entry bridge, on 1st January. The Harlingen Fire Department assisted in safely lowering the subjects from the pillar. McAllen Border Patrol Station agents, responding to illicit activity in Los Ebanos, observed two vehicles departing a known human smuggling location, on 2nd January. The two vehicles failed to yield after agents attempted to conduct vehicle stops. Additional agents, a CBP Air and Marine Operations helicopter, and Sullivan City Police Department responded to assist the vehicle pursuits until the occupants of both vehicles bailed out near Sullivan City. Agents reportedly apprehended 19 migrants unlawfully present in the US. Later that night, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers advised FLF agents they observed a Dodge Durango load up suspected migrants and were engaged in a vehicle pursuit. The vehicle drove through three ranch fences before coming to a stop, when two occupants bailed out. They were not located. Also on 2nd January, KIN agents conducted a vehicle stop on a vehicle after it made a U-turn just before arriving at the Javier Vega Jr. Immigration Checkpoint. Agents determined the driver and three passengers were unlawfully present in the US and were placed under arrest.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!