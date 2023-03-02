The Federal Aviation Administration has selected Chippewa Valley Technical College’s drone training for the Unmanned Aircraft Systems-Collegiate Training Initiative program.

“Our UAS certificate is designed to give students a solid foundation in understanding unmanned aerial vehicle system technologies, capabilities, regulations, safety, and legal responsibilities,” said Shawn Creviston, CVTC drone certificate instructor. “It provides students with FAA regulations, knowledge, and practical flight skills necessary to operate a UAV successfully. Now we are officially recognized through the FAA as a training center.”

The FAA’s UAS-CTI program recognizes institutions that prepare students for careers in unmanned aircraft systems, commonly referred to as drones.

To qualify for the initiative, schools must offer a bachelor’s or associate’s degree in UAS or a degree with a minor, concentration, or certificate in UAS. Schools must provide curriculum covering various aspects of UAS training, including hands-on flight practice, maintenance, uses, applications, privacy concerns, safety, and federal policies concerning UAS.