Fair topped 100K visitors, close to last year's attendance record

Perfect weather led to an excellent turnout for the 2022 Northern Wisconsin State Fair, said fair director Rusty Volk.

“We had a wonderful crowd, very similar to last year, which was a record-setter,” Volk said Monday. “I think we will be over 100,000 again this year.”

In particular, the fair had its single-day attendance record on Saturday, generating the single-day record in revenue, along with the first-ever sellout of the grandstand for comedian Charlie Behrens. The show sold more tickets than recent years’ jam-packed shows by The Beach Boys or Martina McBride.

“We had to turn away people for ticket sales,” Volk said.

This was the first time the fair expanded to six days, beginning on Tuesday rather than the traditional Wednesday kickoff. The main reason it started a day early is the carnival was available, and was in place, ready to go. It was only available so early because July 4 fell on a Monday this year, and the carnival’s previous stop wrapped up early because of how the holiday fell on their schedule. Starting on Tuesday was a successful decision, spreading out the crowd and allowing many people to get on rides quicker, he added.

Next year, the carnival would be at the fair by Tuesday but will not be set up and ready for patrons until Wednesday. Volk said he is still mulling his plans for next year and if he will still have a soft opening on Tuesday with live music and food, but no carnival. He said no plans are finalized on that yet.

“That is being determined right now,” Volk said.

As always, weather is the factor Volk can’t control, but everything worked out well this year.

“The weather was very cooperative, giving us beautiful cool days for the animals and the visitors,” Volk said. “We had more animals exhibited this year than ever before, which is a testament how we need those new barns.”

Construction on the new barns, at a cost of $6.035 million, will begin next month, with a groundbreaking ceremony planned for 10 a.m. Aug. 8. Volk said the fair now has topped $5 million pledges and cash-on-hand. The goal is to have the new barns completed by May, ahead of next year’s fair, which begin July 11 or 12 and wrap up July 16, 2023.

A feasibility study the fair association conducted over the past two years showed it made more sense to construct several smaller buildings, side by side, instead of one large new building.

The plans call for two cattle barns ($1.11 million), a show arena/coliseum ($1.2 million), a small animal barn ($993,207), a restroom & shower building/emergency shelter ($1.35 million) and utilities/infrastructure improvements ($684,195).

Savings of $98,650 are expected in the utilities, for a total of $5,248,220. Again, with the higher construction costs, the board has increased their goal to $6 million, with any leftover money going into paying for repairs to the other existing structures on the fairgrounds.

In April 2019, the large, century-old red barn collapsed from heavy snow and was razed, and most of the other barns on the grounds have outlived their useful lives.