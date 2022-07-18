Family Support Center presenting two groups in August

Family Support Center in Chippewa Falls is providing two free and confidential groups for those impacted by interpersonal violence this summer. Support groups offer a safe and caring environment for survivors, so they don’t have to face the aftermath of their trauma all alone. Groups also help survivors gain a feeling of empowerment, control and hope.

Safety and Strength offers a wonderful opportunity for the protective parent and child(ren) to spend time together discussing topics such as safety, healthy communication and boundaries while working on art projects as a family. Safety and Strength will meet every Wednesday in August from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Family Support Center. All ages of youth are welcome. Advanced registration is required each Monday prior to that Wednesday’s session. For more information or to register, call Robin at 715.723.1138 or e-mail rsfcpartner@fsccf.org.

Family Support Center’s virtual support group, Strength in Numbers, will be hosting its summer sessions on Thursdays from Aug. 11 through Sept. 15 from noon to 1 p.m. Survivors of interpersonal violence (domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, human trafficking and others) ages 18 and over are welcome to meet with advocates throughout this six-week group to discuss educational information and provide support around topics like trauma, coping, triggers/red flags, self-esteem building and other topics relating to working through experiences of violence. Group members have the option of participating with their video camera on, just their voice, or even utilizing the chat feature; whatever is most comfortable. To register, e-mail familysupport@fsccf.org by 8:30 a.m. the day of to receive your private invitation.

If you or someone you know is feeling unsafe, trained advocates from Family Support Center are available 24/7 by calling our crisis line at 715.723.1138 or 1.800.400.7020.

Family Support Center empowers all individuals, families, and communities to live free from domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and interpersonal violence through education, prevention and intervention. To learn more about programs offered by Family Support Center, go to: https://www.familysupportcentercf.com/.