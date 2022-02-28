'Fantastic, frightening, paranormal and just plain weird': MidWest WeirdFest to return to Micon Cinemas this weekend

CHIPPEWA FALLS -- One of the most unique film festivals in the Midwest is returning to the Chippewa Valley for another look into the spooky, creepy, and shocking edges of the film industry.

The sixth annual MidWest WeirdFest is back in Eau Claire at Micon Downtown Cinema, taking place from Thursday through Sunday, March 6. The event is a cinematic celebration of all things fantastic, frightening, paranormal, and just plain weird, showcasing horror, sci-fi, fantasy, mystery and dramatic films from underground filmmakers from around the world.

Director Dean Bertram said the festival, which has been held at Micon Cinemas each of its six years, has remained largely the same in spirit while slightly expanding its programming to meet the growing needs of its audience.

“It’s grown over the years, but we’ve largely wanted to keep its essence intact,” Bertram said. “It’s still the cinematic celebration of all things fantastic, frightening, paranormal and just plain weird that we always wanted it to be. We’re remaining true to those roots, but we still manage to have more guests and more films in an intimate setting every year.”

This year MidWest WeirdFest will feature 17 feature films and 80 to 90 shorts after receiving several hundred submissions, a record for the festival.

Included in this year’s program is the world premiere of a new documentary entitled "Alien Abduction: Answers." It features world-famous writer and alien abductee Whitley Streiber, author of the best-selling "Communion" book series. This documentary is directed by John Yost, and MidWest WeirdFest will be the first location viewers will have the chance to take it in.

Bertram, who has directed film festivals internationally for over a decade, said having a film festival in the cold and spooky land of Wisconsin is a match made in horror heaven.

“There is a sense of weirdness here in Wisconsin,” Bertram said. “There are tales of people like Ed Gein, there are UFO landing ports, the Hodag, and all sorts of other weird and wonderful tales. What better place to have a weird festival in than Wisconsin?”

For more information on MidWest WeirdFest 2022 you can visit their website midwestweirdfest.com.

