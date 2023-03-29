Dunn County authorities are investigating a fatal house fire which took place just before 7 p.m. Sunday evening.

According to a media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:57 p.m. March 26, authorities received a report of a structure fire at a home with a person trapped inside the residence.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the Boyceville Fire Department responded to the scene at E971 1330th Ave. in the township of New Haven, Dunn County.

The residence was fully engulfed in fire when fire personnel arrived.

Boyceville Fire Department, along with Sand Creek Fire, Glenwood City Fire, Clear Lake Fire, Clayton Fire and Prairie Farm Fire, worked for several hours to extinguish the fire.

On Monday, the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, along with Boyceville Fire Department, the State Fire Marshal's Office and the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office, located human remains in the residence while processing the scene.

The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation. The medical examiner’s office and Dunn County Sheriff’s Office are working to confirm the identity of the victim.

