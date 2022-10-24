Fertilizer company constructing $20 million plant in Stanley

STANLEY — A new $20 million fertilizer plant is under construction in Stanley, which will help farmers across the region.

Loyal-based Northside Elevator started construction in late June, said Dean Schiller, the company’s director of operations. It should be completed by March.

The company purchased 74 acres on the west side of the city. Most of the land was in the city’s industrial park, but the they also purchased property from a farmer that gives them access to the CN rail line.

“We were looking for a rail line, where we could get a better rate than a trucking rate,” Schiller explained. “We looked at this as a good spot to expand our fertilizer operation. This will help improve our efficiencies and help us better serve our customers in that area.”

The building will be able to store 14,000 tons of fertilizer. They also are constructing a 40,000-square-foot warehouse and 1,500-square-foot office space.

“It’s all really exciting to see this all happen,” Schiller said. “This helps expand our business and take care of our customers up there.”

The site will support modern Wisconsin agribusinesses through a state-of-the-art production facility, advanced logistics and outstanding customer service, a company press release states. The centerpiece of the project is a tower system fertilizer manufacturing plant. This system produces consistent high-quality fertilizers at the speed needed for farmers to have a successful planting season, the press release states.

Charlie Walker, Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation executive director, praised the company and was excited they opted to expand into Stanley.

“It’s another great victory for Chippewa County and its economic development efforts,” Walker said. “It’s really good for the ag community; it’s really going to improve customer service.”

Walker added that the CN rail line is “a huge asset.”

“That rail line is critical for future growth of the ag industry,” Walker said.

The plant is set back off the main road. Schiller said they have made efforts to make sure odor is not an issue.

“There should be on smell for the neighbors,” he said. “The rail cars are unloaded inside, and fertilizer is stored inside.”

He added there should be little dust, and the company has three stormwater ponds on site.

Northside Elevator already has a feed mill and fertilizer operation in Loyal with 110 employees. The new operation will create 14 full-time jobs plus perhaps four part-time seasonal jobs, Schiller said. The company provides feed to customers in 20 counties, he said. Northside Elevator is a private, family-owned company that will celebrate its 75th anniversary next year.

