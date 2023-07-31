The Chippewa Falls fire department responded to a structure fire Saturday night at 816 Dover St.

Firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames visible on the first floor of the residence. Firefighters made entry and were able to contain the fire to the first floor.

“While searching the residence we found a dog and cat. Both were removed from the residence and are doing well,” Battalion Chief John Bowe stated in a press release.

The fire appeared to start in the kitchen of the residence and remains under investigation. The fire is estimated to have cost about $75,000 damage, Bowe stated.

Twelve firefighters were on scene with no reported injuries.