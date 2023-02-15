At 5:55 pm Tuesday the Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services Department was dispatched to the 900 block of Dover Street in Chippewa Falls for a light fixture that was sparking.

Upon the fire department's arrival there was light smoke coming from the attic. An aggressive interior attack was made and flames were noted in the attic. Part of the ceiling was removed and water was used to extinguish the fire. The upstairs was ventilated.

The homeowners and their dog were displaced. No civilian or firefighters were injured.

A total of seven firefighters were on scene. There is an estimated $10,000 in damage and the fire cause was electrical in nature.

IN PHOTOS Fire Chief Lee Douglas Chief Douglas Douglas Chippewa Falls Fire Station No. 1 Chippewa Falls Fire Bell Chippewa Falls ambulance Chippewa Falls Fire Station No. 1 emblem Fire Chief Douglas Douglas 2 Douglas 3