First case of monkeypox confirmed in Dunn County

The Dunn County Health Department (DCHD) and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) this week confirmed the first case of orthopox virus presumed to be monkeypox in a Dunn County resident.

The individual is doing well and isolating at home. The DCHD is working with the individual to identify people with whom they may have had direct, close contact while infectious.

The Dunn County Health Department is working with community healthcare partners and the Wisconsin DHS to identify and respond to monkeypox cases in our community.

Monkeypox does not easily spread from person to person through casual contact. It most easily spreads during close, sustained contact with an infected person. Monkeypox can spread the following ways:

 Through direct contact with an infected person’s skin lesions or body fluids. Transmission may happen through intimate physical contact during sex.

 By sharing contaminated items, such as bedding or clothing, with an infected person.

 Through respiratory droplets associated with prolonged face-to-face contact.

Symptoms of monkeypox can include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters. The monkeypox rash usually develops one to three days after the fever.

However, some people may experience a rash or sores first. Some may only develop a rash.

Recent data suggests that close-knit social networks and communities have been impacted more because monkeypox spreads through close, prolonged contact. A large proportion of cases of monkeypox in the U.S. right now, though not all, are occurring among gay and bisexual men.

However, anyone can get or spread monkeypox. People at higher risk for severe infection, which may include people with compromised immune systems, certain skin conditions and children, should be aware of the potential for exposure and the signs and symptoms of infection.

The public can lower their risk by:

 Avoiding close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.

This includes intimate contact like hugging, kissing, or having sex.

 Not sharing bedding, towels, clothing, or utensils with someone with monkeypox.

 Washing your hands often with soap and water or using an alcohol-based sanitizer.

 Limiting your number of sexual partners may reduce the possibility of exposure.

Contact a health care provider if you have symptoms of monkeypox. If you become ill, avoid close contact with others until you receive health care. The illness typically lasts two to four weeks, and most people get better on their own without treatment. You can get up-to-date information on monkeypox by visiting the Wisconsin DHS’ website, https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/monkeypox.htm, or by visiting the CDC’s website, https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/index.html.

If you have questions about monkeypox, call the DCHD at 715-232-2388 or call 211Wisconsin by dialing 2-1-1.