In mid-April, Chippewa County closed main roads and rerouted traffic because of floods as the Chippewa River's water levels rose to dangerous heights from unseasonably warm weather that melted snow in the region.

Since the water began to recede, the Chippewa Riverfront Park has been plagued with leftover flood debris, including downed trees, logs, sticks and sediment that will need to be removed from the park.

In some park places, downed tree trunks block walkways and gathering areas.

It's unclear when clean up efforts will begin at the park and surrounding areas. But it will require the use of volunteers, said Chippewa Falls Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry John Jimenez.

Jimenez said cleanup efforts at the riverfront are going to be overseen by his department and staff. What that work will look like, when it will be started and how much it will cost the city is unknown.

Jimenez said Chippewa Falls residents can expect to hear more discussion about official park cleanup efforts soon.

“We are going to put out something on social media in an effort to see if we can gather a group of volunteers to come together and help out," Jimenez said. "But we have not set anything on the schedule. But soon enough, we'll be working on that."

Ted Schroeder, 61, said he wouldn’t mind helping to clean up the park.

“I’ve done it before. You know, this park was designed to withstand a good flood. And it did. If it’s up to locals to clean up, then that’s OK. That’s what Wisconsin community does,” he said. “I’ll come help. I grew up around here. I live near Minneapolis now, but I care deeply about Chippewa.”

The flooding impacted local first responders, including police and fire departments.

According to Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm, the disruption was mostly through traffic congestion. But there were other flood-related situations the department had to deal with.

Police found people swimming and playing in the water along the riverbanks, which Kelm said police warned about. He said no injuries were reported.

Chippewa Falls Fire Chief Jason Thom worked alongside the Chippewa Falls Police Department, public works, engineering and state department of transportation to plan detour routes and how to deal with the rising water.

“We were impacted by the road closure (Highway 124) as it restricted us to using Main Street as our only means of getting across the river in a timely manner to the downtown, and the increased amount of traffic was a challenge,” Thom said. “We did change our responses slightly to try to accommodate those challenges.”

Kelm and Thom said their staff worked to make sure the riverfront situation was well-handled.

As the river has receded, focus has shifted to cleanup.

“I can’t begin to imagine what this will cost. But hopefully with the help of our arborist, along with our park staff, we will be able to get a lot of that stuff out of there,” Jimenez said. “There are some opportunities for damage reimbursements, but we have to assess what was damaged. That way we can follow those steps to try to get some reimbursement there.”

Jimenez said the biggest challenge is the work that’s needed at Riverfront Park will take away from other projects at a time of year when everyone wants to be outside enjoying public amenities offered in the city.

The Chippewa Riverfront Park is located along the river below the Xcel dam on the corner of South Bridge Street and West River Street. With Allen Park located across the street, this sector of downtown boasts a large amount of waterfront property.

According to the city of Chippewa Falls, the park's amenities include trails for biking, walking or jogging, a large amphitheater, three pavilions, scenic views of the Chippewa River, fishing, restrooms and park benches.

According to the National Weather Service, the Chippewa River at Chippewa Falls peaked at 20.8 feet on Friday, April 14, the fourth-highest level ever recorded. The record is 32.4 feet set in 1884.

On Tuesday, the river had receded to 16 feet.

