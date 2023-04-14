Chippewa County has closed main roads and is rerouting traffic due to floods as the Chippewa River water levels continue to rise from unseasonably warm weather that melts snow in the region.
Highway 124 at River St. in downtown Chippewa Falls and County Trunk X west of Highway 53 are both closed due to high water in the area.
A detour for Highway 124 at River St. will direct traffic from 124 northbound, down to Park Ave. and north on Main St.
Re-routing will go in reverse from the bridge and river roundabout.
“I have never seen flooding like this in Chippewa,” said Janet Purdue. “It is really quite a mess.”
These geese don't seem to mind the newly-added water area.
