For those about to rock: Rock Fest returns to Cadott this weekend

Rock Fest returns to Cadott this weekend. The festival features headliners like Evanescence, Shinedown, Disturbed, Mudvayne, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Jellyroll, The Pretty Reckless, Theory of a Deadman, Skillet, Nothing More, Motionless in White, Avatar, Black Veil Brides, Starset, Hatebreed, Warrant and many more.

With 7,000 campsites and more than 70 bands performing on five stages, the festival is action-packed. The venue offers such amenities as on-site parking, ATMs, medical tents, fresh water, security, lost and found and convenience stores.

The festival recommends fans activate their wristbands before they get to the main gate to ensure a quick and seamless check-in process. Attendees can do so on the Rock Fest 2022 mobile app that is available on the App Store or Google Play.

New to the Rock Fest 2022 mobile app is the Food Finder. Fans who have an allergy, dietary restriction or simply a mad craving can find the grub they love easier. Also new to the app, fans can preview festival merch prior to arriving on-site.

VIP-ers can look forward to a brand new VIP kitchen and stage. The new space doubles the serving capacity, serving speed and dramatically increases cooking efficiency for our caterers, which all means increased meal quality for fans.

The wait for a campground taxi can be a bit long at peak times. New to Rock Fest 2022 is the campground shuttle, stopping at multiple drop-off/pick-up points around the campgrounds and bringing fans to the gate of the concert grounds. Unlimited ride weekend wristbands are at the main gate.

Three- and one-day tickets, parking, select artist pit passes, campground shuttle wristbands and campground access passes are all available at the main gate.