Forecast: Everything but clear skies

Other than clear skies, the weekend weather should include just but all the fun anyone could stand.

Snow, freezing rain, rain, sleet … throw in some patchy fog and gusty winds, and you’ve got it covered.

Coulee Region roads are likely to be ice- and snow-covered at times, with wind making conditions even worse.

Slick conditions added to the challenge of Friday’s morning commute.

The highest snowfall totals in the area are expected north of Interstate 94, so the Chippewa Valley could get the worst of it.

Meanwhile, Minnesota and the Dakotas are likewise enduring a wintry blast.

People attempting to return from holiday travels face snow, freezing drizzle and ice that is expected to continue through Saturday across the region. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning to counties stretching from central Montana to northern Wisconsin.

Parts of western South Dakota are under a blizzard warning. Some areas in the Black Hills could see as much as 2 feet of snow, and strong winds are expected to hit the plains Saturday morning, creating blizzard-like conditions.

The National Weather Service says “travel could become impossible” during the day on Saturday.

