Foreign 5 and its partner business, Lucy’s Deli, are going out of business after five decades serving downtown Chippewa Falls.

Foreign 5 is a family owned floral, gift and bridal shop.

Lucy’s Deli is a family owned breakfast and lunch spot — a local favorite.

Owners Sheldon Gough and Dave Gordon bought Foreign 5 in December 2009. They said closing was a tough decision, but now that both men are in their 80s they’re ready to retire.

Gough and Gordon have opted to remain open this summer to host a going out of business sale and continue to feed tourists and locals at the deli through August.

Gordon said the official closing will take place at the end of August.

“It’s been difficult to decide to close, but it’s time,” Gordon said.

The owners hoped someone would buy the business, but when that didn’t happen they felt they had to close up shop. Gordon said he and Gough tried to sell the store before the pandemic hit. When COVID-19 forced businesses to close temporarily, it became that much harder to manage the aging business.

“The first 11 years were fantastic, and we enjoyed it. The last three years have not been fun,” Gordon said.

The store is located on North Bridge Street near the Cobblestone Hotel and the Chippewa Area Chamber of Commerce, about a block from the entrance to Riverside Park — prime downtown real estate.

Gordon said the space has already been leased and new tenants will take over in September.

He said he and Gough feel a combination of sadness and excitement as the end approaches.

“We’ve really enjoyed having it. We made it a social place. We’ve had the same group of women come and have coffee at Lucy’s on Monday, Wednesday and Friday for years. Mahjong players play on Monday afternoon. All of that kind of stuff was really fun,” he said. “It’s hard to let it go, but it’s time for us to do something else.”

Gordon said staff were informed at the end of May they would laid off. They were asked to stay through the summer, and he believes the business will be in good shape as it winds down.

“They’ve all worked so hard and agreed to see us through to the end,” he said. “And they’re all staying where they are. Our staff has been fantastic and they all stayed with us when we bought the business so they’ve been with us for 14 years now. I have a lot of respect for them. Two guys who had no retail experience, bought the business and then relied on their staff to carry the store. We couldn’t have survived without them.”

Although Gordon said he looks forward to not having to worry about payroll, deliveries, burst pipes and all the other logistics of running two businesses, he still plans to remain active in the community. Gordon has been involved with the new Chippewa Area History Center and serves as president of the Chippewa County Historical Society.

“This gives me more time to spend at the history center and educating youth and adults about Chippewa. Don’t worry, you’ll see me around keeping busy,” he said.