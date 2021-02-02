Former Chippewa Falls school chaplain arraignment hearing set in sexual assault case

A former Chippewa Falls school leader is heading to trial in a sexual assault case.

Charles Richmond, a 31-year-old former school chaplain at Notre Dame Middle School and McDonell Area Catholic High Schools in Chippewa Falls, will have an arraignment hearing in March after probable cause for trial was found.

Richmond has been listed as parochial administrator of Church of the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Viroqua.

The case involves a criminal complaint against Richmond wherein it accuses him of having inappropriate contact between September 2016 and May 2017 with a student while serving as the schools' chaplain. Wisconsin court records show the allegations include repeated sexual assault of the child, listed as at least three violations of first- and second-degree sexual assault.

According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls police officer interviewed a 19-year-old female on March 5, 2020, who said that Richmond touched her in a sexual manner multiple times. The assaults occurred in her sophomore year, before she turned 16.