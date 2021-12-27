Former McDonell Chaplain to serve one year probation for sexual assault conviction

A former McDonell Area Catholic School chaplain received his sentence last week in a sexual case.

Chippewa County Judge James Isaacson sentenced Charles Richmond to one year of probation. He also will not have to register as a sex offender and will not be allowed to have contact with minor girls during the period.

The decision came from Isaacson due to the defendant’s lack of a criminal record and for “taking responsibility for his actions.”

“Charles Richmond has taken years off my life,” Richmond’s victim said during last Wednesday’s court hearing. “I no longer have the ability to look pleasantly back at my high school experience. The psychological struggles I have experiences as a result of his actions has affected me since my freshman year of high school and will continue to affect me for the rest of my life.”

Initially Richmond was charged with committing multiple sexual assaults, which is a felony, but ended up pleading no contest to fourth degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor. Richmond will not spend any time in prison.

Prior to being charged, Richmond had been listed as parochial administrator of Church of the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Viroqua.

The case involved a criminal complaint against Richmond wherein it accuses him of having inappropriate contact between September 2016 and May 2017 with a student while serving as the school's chaplain. Wisconsin court records show the allegations include repeated sexual assault of the child, listed as at least three violations of first- and second-degree sexual assault.

According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls police officer interviewed a 19-year-old female on March 5, 2020, who said that Richmond touched her in a sexual manner multiple times. The assaults occurred in her sophomore year, before she turned 16.

The victim said that she and Richmond were in “constant communication” on her social media apps. She said, “Father Richmond was very touchy, always having his hands on her to include touching her shoulder, her back, and her butt.” He also asked her to sit on his lap and give her hugs.

The officer interviewed Richmond on May 14, 2020, where he admitted to three or four incidents of “sexual contact.”

