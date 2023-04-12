BARRON — A funeral service is scheduled Saturday for two western Wisconsin police officers who were killed during a traffic stop.

The Barron County Sheriff's Office said the visitation for Emily Breidenbach, 32, of the Chetek Police Department, and Hunter Scheel, 23, of the Cameron Police Department, will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m.

The ceremonies will be held at Cameron High School, 750 S. First St., Cameron, with police honors to be conducted outside the school afterward.

The sheriff's office said a procession away from the school will conclude the service, but a route has yet to be determined.

Breidenbach and Scheel were conducting a traffic stop around 3:38 p.m. Saturday in the village of Cameron when there was an exchange of gunfire, the Wisconsin Department of Justice reported.

Both officers were pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect, 50-year-old Glenn Perry, later died at an area hospital. The events leading up to the shooting remain unclear.

In the days since the shooting, n outpouring of sympathy and support from residents and law enforcement has been directed toward Cameron and Chetek.

Gov. Tony Evers offered support and sympathy in a Twitter post.

"Our hearts are heavy for the Chetek and Cameron police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty yesterday. Kathy and I are praying for the officers’ families,” Evers said.

Locals also responded to the incident.

“Just totally shocked,” Chetek resident Mary Berg said Sunday. “Our hearts are heavy for the Chetek and Cameron police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.”

“Just feel heartbroken for the families. Totally heartbroken. Hopefully we can heal as a community. It’s terrible,” Berg said.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident. DOJ staff did not immediately respond to an email from the Herald seeking additional information.

Wisconsin law enforcement escorted the bodies from Minnesota to Wisconsin on Monday. Officers stood and will continue to stand vigil by each officer's side until the services are complete.

Breidenbach had five years of law enforcement experience, while Scheel had served for about one year.

Breidenbach was engaged to be married and was daughter of former Chetek Police Chief Robert Breidenbach.

Current Chetek Police Chief Ron Ambrozaitis said Breidenbach was the department’s K9 therapy dog handler and had been with the force since 2019.

“Our love and condolences go out to both families and all those with whom they served,” Ambrozaitis said. “We, as a law enforcement family, will do everything possible to continue to provide support and comfort to Hunter and Emily’s families. They will be missed by everyone.”

In a tribute on Facebook, Scheel’s girlfriend, Camryn Gosdeck, described him as a dedicated partner.

"We had so much planned for our future and looked forward to growing old with one another. Because of this, I am absolutely heartbroken and never knew I could feel such an immense pain as having my other half ripped from me. My heart hurts for him, for his family and anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him," she wrote.

Police officers and family members from Chetek and Cameron gathered early Monday to pay their respects as the bodies of their fallen colleagues were transported from Barron County to Minnesota for autopsies.

Residents said the officers were well-loved and will be missed.

“They were just too young. Great people,” said Ashley Elledge from Cameron. “A lot of people in this area are very heartbroken.”