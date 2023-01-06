Gayle Klitzke is the Chippewa Herald’s Person of 2022

Gayle Klitzke, 72, of Chippewa Falls keeps busy with volunteer work.

She’s the president of the Hope Village board of directors and the team leader of Hope Village's Mentor Team. She’s a long time member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls. And she’s regularly involved with the Chippewa Falls Mission Coalition and its many outreach activities.

“As far as volunteering, I enjoy anything that's working with people. And my philosophy is, you know, birth is here, death is here, but what are you going to do in the middle to make life, hopefully, better for someone else? Anytime you volunteer, you also get something,” Klitzke said.

Klitzke was selected Chippewa Herald Person of 2022 from nominations received.

She grew up on a farm outside of a small town in Minnesota.

“It's 50 miles north of the Twin Cities and I went to a two-room school. So that's kind of back in the Dark Ages,” she said. “(I) graduated from high school, in the big town of North Branch and then went to the University of Minnesota and graduated and, again, back in the old days, it was home economics education. So I've been a teacher by trade.”

After graduating from the University of Minnesota, she worked at a daycare center taking care of 2 and 3 year olds.

Then she got married and moved to northern Minnesota.

“I taught in a rural school, teaching home ec to seventh through 12th graders. Then we moved here, and I worked at the Eau Claire Academy, teaching foods for several years,” she said.

After leaving Eau Claire Academy, and a few years where she stayed home with her kids, Klitzke started working for the Family Support Center in Chippewa Falls.

“I taught child abuse prevention classes in all the schools in Chippewa County. From there, I went to Pathways which was the Chippewa County council on alcohol and drug abuse and again, taught in schools — alcohol prevention,” she said. “And then I landed my last job, which was at the Chippewa Falls Middle School. It was coordinating the support groups for kids in grades six through eight and it was a job I loved, so I got to work with both kids and with teachers.”

Klitzke ran about 20 different groups at the middle school, empowering students and building their confidence.

“We did some harder topics like if a child had a family member who was incarcerated, talking about that, kids whose parents were in the process of separating or getting a divorce, a grief group, LGBTQ plus group, so all different things,” she said. “I facilitated some but it's always the team approach. Teachers and people from outside organizations came to facilitate the groups.”

Klitzke got involved with the Chippewa Falls Mission Coalition in 2011 when six churches decided to band together and support each other’s various philanthropic activities.

“Since then, we are at 17 churches and 20 local nonprofit agencies,” she said.

Her work with the coalition includes lots of outreach. She helps with Lather with Love — collecting detergent, soaps and diapers for locals.

“It's things, that oftentimes, the food pantries don't have any supply (of) or enough for people to use,” she said.

Another ministry Klitzke is involved with is called Soles for Souls. Volunteers like Klitzke collect used shoes which are refurbished and sent all over the world.

“It's been several years that we have done this in coordination with the Methodist Church. And it's tons, literally, like, two to three tons of shoes (which) are then sent to a workshop in Iowa. They're refurbished and then sent all over the world. I sometimes wonder if people in Chippewa Falls even have any shoes left after we do this,” she said.

Food for Kids is another charitable activity Klitzke is involved with. It involves packing up rice and oatmeal for the hungry in the US and beyond.

“It’s a fun event where everyone can gather. It's an assembly line kind of thing. Everybody puts in something and then you seal the package and put it in boxes and hopefully it feeds hungry people,” she said.

She’s also been involved in the school supply giveaway that Valley Vineyard Church does. Volunteers get the list of school supplies needed from the schools. They put them in backpacks before giving away hundreds of backpacks in one day.

The Chippewa Falls Mission Coalition meets monthly for the sole purpose of looking for opportunities to meet the community's most pressing needs. Through her involvement with the coalition, Klitzke formed a ministry called Lighten Your Load. LYL helps community members, who struggle financially, get clean clothes.

Klitzke found out through her contacts in the school district that there are families that struggle just to have clean clothes for their children to wear to school. LYL was an answer to this situation. Four times per month Klitzke and her volunteers meet at a local laundromat to pay for laundry expenses of those in need.

Klitzke does the grant writing and volunteer coordination for this worthy ministry.

“Lighten Your Load was a product of the Mission Coalition. We had one of those social workers from the school district come and talk to us and she was telling us that she worked with several families that simply did not have enough money to go to the laundromat to get their kids clean clothes for school. So it was more beneficial for them to go to a clothing giveaway than to wash clothes,” she said.

Locals who do not have a washing machine in their apartment building and don’t have the dollars to go to a laundromat are often left without clean laundry.

“That's how it started. And again, it's a team of people that work together. We have four sessions, lottery sessions, a month down at one of the laundromats downtown in Chippewa Falls. And we have laundry sessions on a Tuesday evening and a Thursday afternoon. We try to make it convenient for people who are working different shifts,” she said.

Lighten Your Load is a grassroots operation.

“They're talking about kids who wear the same clothes all week long. And then next week, they show up with a different set of clothes,” said Tom Drehmel, head of the Chippewa Falls Mission Coalition.

“What was happening is they didn't have enough money to do laundry, you know, you gotta pay rent, you got food, you got medicine, things like that. So, we found out (that) what they were doing was that they’d wear clothes for a week and then they’d throw them away. They’d go down to Salvation Army and get a new set of clothes because they couldn't afford to do laundry,” he said.

Klitzke said when she started the outreach she thought it was going to be a lot of families coming to use the laundry service.

“But a lot of times, it's retired people on fixed incomes, and it's just hard to make their Social Security dollars go around,” she said. “We save them money when we provide the quarters, the detergent, the dryer sheets, money that they can save for gas, food, rent, medical bills. We hear that all the time.”

The other piece of the ministry is the social aspect.

“We get to know them. You know, the volunteers sit and visit and kind of chat about how things are going. We do have brochures and things so if somebody needs a resource we can say, ‘OK, have you talked to the ADRC?’ Or ‘have you talked to somebody at Hope Village or the food pantries?’ We have their lists there. So it's more than washing and drying clothes.”

In 2022, LYL had 247 participants, and washed and dried more than 594 loads of clothes.

In addition, Klitzke has also been part of the Hope Village Capital Campaign -- that campaign has just surpassed the $2 million mark on their way to their goal of $2.7 million.

Though Klitzke was not on the committee who visited potential donors, she does conduct the board meetings for Hope Village which provides housing to locals.

She also oversees the mentoring project for Tiny House guests at Hope Village. She trains new mentors.

“Mentoring is the area I really enjoy,” she said. “I help people inform and mentor others. We want them to succeed here. And in life. We want them to be successful.”

