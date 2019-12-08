Get ready for a slippery Monday

Expect your Monday commute to be slippery.
Freezing drizzle is expected to begin overnight and turn into a wintry mix just about the time most of us are driving to work Monday.
You have free articles remaining.
By 9 a.m., that mix is expected to turn to snow, with the possibility of 1 to 2 inches before it’s finished — with steadily dropping temperatures.
Chance of precipitation Monday is about 100%, with lows dipping into the single digits Monday night.
Tuesday's high will only reach the low double digits, according to the National Weather Service, and below-zero temperatures are expected Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Temperatures are expected to rise later in the week.