Get ready for the Bridge to Wonderland Parade

The 2022 Bridge to Wonderland Parade and Christmas Party will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday in downtown Chippewa Falls.

Dave Gordon will be the grand marshal for this year’s edition of the parade, which has taken place annually for over 30 years.

“He will light the Christmas tree this year,” said Teri Ouimette, executive director of Chippewa Falls Main Street Inc.

“It’s an illuminated Christmas parade,” Ouimette said. “We ask the participants to decorate with lights and music and with the theme. The theme this year is ‘Christmas Around the World,’ so they can do any country around the world that they want.”

The parade takes the better part of a year to organize.

And it couldn’t happen without the work of many volunteers, including members of the local Rotary Club who work outside the Chippewa Falls courthouse to pace the parade and line up all the floats.

“It looks like it’s effortless, but there’s been a lot of effort put into it,” Ouimette said. “These guys run like a well-oiled machine. I mean, these guys have been doing this for a long time, and they’re fantastic. So that’s what makes the parade run so smoothly.”

There are also a lot of volunteers for crowd control, setting up and taking down barricades, and then there are prison inmates who volunteer to clean up after the parade.

“We involve the community as much as we can. People show up, and it’s just astounding to me how much people love this parade,” Ouimette said. “It’s really a lot of fun. It’s a lot of preparation. People don’t, probably, really understand what goes into it, but we put a lot of time and effort into it.”

The parade takes about an hour. Afterward, there is a community tree lighting at the riverfront.

“We did this last year, and it was absolutely, stunningly beautiful and people were down there and it was so fun and we’re looking forward to it again this year. We’ve got music. We’ll be singing Christmas carols,” Ouimette said.

Click on the link to learn more about the Bridge to Wonderland Parade.