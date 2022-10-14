 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Go Comics arrives for Herald subscribers: 496 daily comics and more

Subscribers, this is for you.

Our awaited Go Comics platform has arrived. It includes 496 daily comics, about 35 digital puzzles and about 15 syndicated columnists, including Dear Abby.

You will find it under entertainment in Herald site navigation or at chippewa.com\go-comics.

Enjoy.

