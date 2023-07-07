Gov. Tony Evers visited the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley on July 6 as part of his continued statewide tour following the signing of the 2023-25 biennial budget on July 5.

Evers’ stop in Chippewa Falls highlighted his investment in initiatives for youth and family programs across Wisconsin, including $5 million in aid to Boys & Girls Club children in federal temporary assistance.

“The government sees the benefit of our programs and impact,” said Chief Executive Officer of the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley Jeff Jaeger.

Jaeger said the vote of confidence that the governor had in the budget for Boys & Girls Club youth was great for local kids involved in its programming.

“We’ll work with our alliance partners across the state of Wisconsin to distribute those funds for various programs,” he said. “The Be Great: Graduate is probably our flagship one where we’re focusing on taking youth and adolescents and getting them from the point they’re at today and getting them to graduation and degrees. This is really our emphasis. We achieve that through high-yield learning programs and activities.”

Money in the state budget for such activities demonstrates that the state government sees dividends in Boys & Girls Club efforts, Jaeger said. Once the money from the state budget is allocated, the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley hopes to use some of it to enhance its programming dedicated to teenagers.

“It’s really about the mentorships and (the) academic gap that we’re trying to close by partnering with our school districts, making sure the kids have the resources and tools so they can be good citizens,” Jaeger said. "Here in Chippewa Falls, we’re very fortunate to be redoing our programming space, making a dedicated teen area to help attract and retain those teens, because that’s a vital age when you talk about growth and development."

Evers said he was glad to be able to visit Chippewa Falls youth Thursday and that the budget would help ensure their future.

“It’s a good day for the Boys & Girls Club here in Chippewa Falls and across the state of Wisconsin,” Evers said. “We’re fortunate enough to have the opportunity to increase the amount of money that we have in the budget for the Boys & Girls Club. We’ve been supporting their work, especially with kids in middle school and high school, for years and we’re going to continue to do that.”

Jaeger said he was excited about the new opportunities to serve the community that Evers’ budget will help provide. He also emphasized that the club is a place where all youth should feel welcomed and appreciated.

“It’s really important that as we’re celebrating the budget today, that the community knows that the club is here for all kids,” Jaeger said. “Anyone can benefit from the programming that we offer, the academic support and the mentorship. It’s a safe place that your kids can thrive.”

The Greater Chippewa Valley Club is renovating its facility and aims for an October completion. Staff plan to use the expanded and improved space to help cater to a growing middle school and high school population.

The Boys & Girls Club budgeting is part of Evers’ touted theme of funding community educational needs, he said.

Education funding

Evers, a former teacher and state education secretary, enacted a budget that provides an overall increase of nearly $1.2 billion in spendable authority for public school districts. This increase is 10 times larger than the increase in spendable authority for public school districts in the 2021-23 biennium.

Evers used his line-item veto to overrule an education spending plan approved by the state's legislative Republican leadership and provide a $325 per pupil increase on revenue limits in each fiscal year from 2023-24 until 2045 in addition to an increase in the low revenue ceiling from $10,000 to $11,000 per pupil in the first year of the biennium. It is the largest increase in statewide revenue limit authority since revenue limits were first imposed on K-12 schools in 1993-94, and it is permanent and base-building.

The revenue limit increase signed by Evers also alleviates the need for districts to seek operational referendums, according to administration officials. Over half of the state’s 421 school districts will be able to use the low revenue ceiling increase in fiscal year 2024-25. That means Wisconsin students may attend schools that could provide better resources.

Gov. Evers' 2023-25 biennial budget included over 50 line-item vetoes to provide child care, housing grants and targeted tax relief to low-income families. The budget also brings more than $1 billion to statewide public education, farmers, workforce housing, infrastructure investments.

“There are lots of wins here,” Evers said of the budget on Thursday.