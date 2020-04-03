Rep. Kind endorses Biden

U.S. Rep. Ron Kind has announced he is endorsing Joe Biden for president.
“I’ve known Joe Biden for a long time, and I know that there is no one with greater passion and integrity for serving others than Joe,” Kind, D-La Crosse, said in a statement. “Many people know Joe Biden, but more importantly, Joe Biden knows us. He knows our struggles and the challenges we face here in Wisconsin — affording our prescriptions, battling illnesses, protecting our retirements and standing up for our farmers.”
