Chippewa Falls High School graduated more than 300 students on Friday. A drive-thru graduation ceremony took place which recognized their accomplishments. It was followed by a parade through town which began at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, looped through downtown and ended at the high school.

“The class of 2023 is an amazing group of young people. I cannot help but feel a sense of pride and satisfaction in all that they have accomplished. They have shown dedication, perseverance and hard work throughout their academic journey. All of you should be proud of your accomplishments,” said principal at the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District High School, Donna Goodman. “The senior class of 2023 has accomplished so much together.”

9-year-old Kota Welker was cheering especially loud during the parade, saying “hello” to every passerby.

She said she’s looking forward to being in the parade one day herself.

“It’s just so fun,” she said.

Meanwhile teachers stood alongside the road to support local students.

“We’re all teachers. We’re here to cheer on all the students,” said Chippewa Falls french teacher Michele Bergeron. “I get to know these kids so well and it’s just really exciting to see all the things they’re going to do. We’re just happy to cheer them on and wish them well.”

Her colleague, recently retired, said she was at the parade to support multiple international or non-native English speaking students.

“I’m here to see four kids that I have worked with pretty closely through the years,” said Jeannine Geiger.

Geiger held a collection of personalized cards to hand out to her former students.

Jessica Onsager, another Chippewa Falls high school teacher said she was especially excited to see this group of graduates make it.

“Being a high school student during the pandemic is something that has never happened before in our lifetime so for them to persevere through this is an even bigger milestone, in spite of all of this trauma, they made it,” Onsager said.

Goodman said she was proud of the ways that Chippewa Falls graduates have pushed each other to be their best, to study hard, to challenge themselves with rigorous courses and to support each other.

“Even on our nine snow days this group of students met up to keep up with their coursework,” Goodman said. “This entire class should be extremely proud of their knowledge, skill sets and ability to do hard things.”

IN PHOTOS: Chippewa Falls graduation parade 5-26-23 Chippewa Falls graduation 1 Chippewa graduation photo 2 Chippewa Falls graduation photo 3 Chippewa Falls graduation photo 4 Chippewa Falls graduation photo 5 Chippewa Falls graduation photo 6 Chippewa Falls graduation photo 7 Chippewa Falls graduation photo 8 Chippewa Falls graduation parade 9 Chippewa Falls graduation parade 10 Chippewa Falls graduation parade 11 Chippewa Falls graduation parade 12 Chippewa Falls graduation parade 13 Chippewa Falls graduation parade 14 Chippewa Falls graduation 15