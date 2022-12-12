Graduation roundup: UW-EC, UW-RF, Stout slated for Dec. 17, CVTC slated for Dec. 20

As the end of the fall 2022 semester approaches, commencement ceremonies are just around the corner for UW-Eau Claire, Chippewa Valley Technical College, UW-Stout and UW-River Falls.
Here are the scheduled times and dates for each school’s ceremonies.
UW-Eau Claire
A total of 677 students will graduate in Zorn Arena, 121 Garfield Ave., Eau Claire, on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Candidates from the College of Business and the College of Education and Human Sciences will receive degrees during a 9 a.m. ceremony.
Graduates from the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Nursing and Health Sciences will receive degrees during a 1:30 p.m. ceremony. Doors will open 75 minutes prior to each ceremony.
The nearest parking is in the Hibbard or Phillips lots. The Water Street and Haas lots will also be available.
For those who are unable to attend in person, the ceremonies can be live streamed at uwec.edu/learning-technology-services/live-streaming/general-events-1/.
Chippewa Valley Technical College
Fall graduates of CVTC will walk the stage of Zorn Arena between 7 and 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Doors to Zorn will open to guests at 5:30 p.m. All guests are asked to be seated by 6:50 p.m.
UW-Stout
Two commencement ceremonies will be held at UW-Stout on Saturday, Dec. 17, in the Johnson Field House, 220 13th Ave. E., Menomonie.
An undergraduate ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. for all students graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts or a Bachelor of Science.
A graduate ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. for all students graduating from The Graduate School with degrees in Master of Science, Professional Science Master, Educational Specialist, Education Doctoral Degree or Master of Fine Arts.
Parking is available in any lot on campus, except for spots with reserved signs or meters. Lots 4 and 29 are the closest to the Johnson Field House. Each student will receive five guest tickets. Doors will be open 45 minutes prior to the ceremony. Children 3 and under do not need a ticket. Remote viewing is available in the Memorial Student Center on the second floor. Live streams will also be available at uwstout.edu/commencement.
UW-River Falls
Fall graduates at UW-River Falls will walk the stage in a single ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in the Falcon Center, 1110 S. Main St., River Falls.
No tickets are required for guests.
To live stream the event, visit livestream.com/uwrf.