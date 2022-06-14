Great Race to stop in Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls will host a lunch stop on the 2022 Hemmings Motor News Great Race presented by Hagerty Drivers Club on Friday, June 24.

The Great Race, the world’s premiere old car rally, will bring 120 of the world’s finest antique automobiles to town, with the first car rolling onto Bridge Street starting at noon.

“We are excited to bring this unique event to Chippewa Falls for the first time,” race director Jeff Stumb said.

The 9-day, 2,300-mile adventure will travel to 19 cities in Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and North Dakota.

The event begins in Warwick, R.I., on June 18, and ends in Fargo, N.D., on June 26.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming and providing our Midwest hospitality to hundreds of people and promoting the amazing community we have,” Tourism Director at the Chippewa Falls Chamber, Jackie Boos said. “We hope that we provide an experience while they are here that encourages a return to our community as a leisure trip down the line.”

Teams and cars from Japan, England, Australia, Germany, Canada, and every corner of the United States will converge in Rhode Island in mid-June with vintage automobiles dating back as far as 1916.

“We are excited to have created an event that will showcase our beautiful downtown and businesses while providing a great backdrop to our visitors,” Executive Director of Chippewa Falls Main Street, Teri Ouimette said.

“We have been doing amazing car shows for a handful of years and this will bring that exposure to the next level.”

The local community is invited to line the streets downtown and take in the sites of this one-of-kind race on June 24th from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The closure for the event will be on Bridge Street from Spring Street to Grand Avenue.

