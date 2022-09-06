 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Groups clear railroad tracks before rides

  • 0
Clearing

From left, Preston Sullivan, Molly Sullivan, Carl Morsbach, Joe Knight, Dave Lundberg, Rob Sullivan, Sean Hartnett, John Stupak

Members of the Chippewa Valley Motor Car Association were busy on Sunday making sure the railroad tracks south of Durand were clear.

They were joined by members of the Lower Chippewa River Alliance who has a ride scheduled in several weeks. The group spent five hours removing three trees by chainsaw and hundreds of overhanging branches near the tracks.

The rails are now clear so the folks on the six rides scheduled in September should have no problems, unless high winds occur before the last ride on September 24. That's why the train always has a chainsaw or two along on every trip.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News