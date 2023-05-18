The Excellence in Education program recognizes the top 5% of graduates from Chippewa Falls Senior High School and McDonell Central Catholic High School. Meet one of this year’s honorees.
Hailey Rykal, Chippewa Falls Area Senior High School
Parent: Lori Peck
Educator: Mrs. Marleana LeMay – Chippewa Falls High School Business & Marketing Teacher and FBLA Advisor
Hailey’s comments about Mrs. LeMay: “Mrs. LeMay has provided me with more support than any other person throughout my high school career. She has pushed me to grow and be the best student, leader, and person I could be. Her classroom has become my safe place and she has truly helped make high school a bearable place to be.”
Mrs. LeMay’s comments about Hailey: “Hailey is an outstanding young individual who is hardworking and driven to succeed in everything she does. She has a passion for leadership and the ability and skills to lead and motivate others around her. She has dedicated time to give back to others through volunteering and leading community service opportunities. Her positive attitude, motivation for success, and demonstration of respect for others have left a positive and lasting impact on everyone she has worked with. Hailey has motivated me to be a better adviser and educator. I am excited to see what the future holds for her.”
People are also reading…
Future Plans: Hailey will be attending UW-Eau Claire to pursue a degree in Social Studies education.