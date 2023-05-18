Hailey’s comments about Mrs. LeMay: “Mrs. LeMay has provided me with more support than any other person throughout my high school career. She has pushed me to grow and be the best student, leader, and person I could be. Her classroom has become my safe place and she has truly helped make high school a bearable place to be.”

Mrs. LeMay’s comments about Hailey: “Hailey is an outstanding young individual who is hardworking and driven to succeed in everything she does. She has a passion for leadership and the ability and skills to lead and motivate others around her. She has dedicated time to give back to others through volunteering and leading community service opportunities. Her positive attitude, motivation for success, and demonstration of respect for others have left a positive and lasting impact on everyone she has worked with. Hailey has motivated me to be a better adviser and educator. I am excited to see what the future holds for her.”