Hakes sworn in as Chippewa County sheriff, Liedl sworn in as clerk of courts

Chippewa County Judge James Isaacson swore in Nate Liedl as the Clerk of Courts for Chippewa County, Travis Hakes as Sheriff of Chippewa County and Ronald Patten as the returning Chippewa County Coroner on Tuesday.
Photos: Pure Water Days Parade and River Fest
Pure Water Days 1
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 2
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 3
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 4
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 5
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 6
Local kids get a chance to meet the Chi-Hi mascot Saturday at the 45th Annual Pure Water Days Parade in downtown Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 7
A range of floats and vehicles make their way through downtown Chippewa Falls in Saturday's Pure Water Days Parade.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 8
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 9
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 10
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 11
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 12
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 13
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 14
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 15
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 16
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 17
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Pure Water Days 18
Performers, officials, students and various local dogs, walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 19
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 20
Performers, officials, students and, yes, even a buffalo, walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 21
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 22
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 23
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 24
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 25
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 26
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 27
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 28
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 29
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 30
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 31
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 32
Performers, officials, students and various animals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls. Here we see a dog dressed as a lion.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 33
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 34
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 35
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 36
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 37
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 38
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 39
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls. Afterwards the Cruise In Car Show took over the main drag in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 40
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls. Afterwards RiverFest took place at Riverfront Park with live music, food, vendors and games. It’s all a part of the 45th annual Pure Water Days.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 41
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls. Afterwards RiverFest took place at Riverfront Park with live music, food, vendors and games. It’s all a part of the 45th annual Pure Water Days.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 42
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls. Afterwards RiverFest took place at Riverfront Park with live music, food, vendors and games. It’s all a part of the 45th annual Pure Water Days.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 43
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls. Afterwards RiverFest took place at Riverfront Park with live music, food, vendors and games. It’s all a part of the 45th annual Pure Water Days.
Audrey Korte
