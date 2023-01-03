 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hakes sworn in as Chippewa County sheriff, Liedl sworn in as clerk of courts

Chippewa County Judge James Isaacson swore in Nate Liedl as the Clerk of Courts for Chippewa County, Travis Hakes as Sheriff of Chippewa County and Ronald Patten as the returning Chippewa County Coroner on Tuesday.

Travis Hakes was sworn in as Chippewa County sheriff and Nate Liedl was sworn in as clerk of courts on Tuesday by County Judge James Isaacson.

