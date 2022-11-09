 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hakes wins to become Chippewa County sheriff

  • 0

CHIPPEWA COUNTY — For the first time in decades, voters in Chippewa County elected a new sheriff. Republican Travis Hakes, 35, beat out Democrat Chris Kowalczyk, 53.

Kowalczyk received 12,671 or 43.5% of the votes while Hakes received 16,436 votes or 56.5 %. There were 19 write-ins.

Hakes is already making plans for when he takes over as county sheriff.

“The first thing between now and taking office is going to be developing relationships with the other department heads and working on those,” Hakes said.

Hakes is a patrol officer for the Cornell Police Department and previously served as the police chief in Elk Mound.

Hakes narrowly won the Republican primary in August with 52% of the vote.

This is the second time Hakes has run for sheriff. In 2018, he ran against Jim Kowalzcyk, losing by about 2,700 votes.

People are also reading…

Hakes persisted. He said he felt compelled to try again.

“I had to run again, for the people. It was for the people that supported me last time. It was for the employees that encouraged me to run. It was for all the community members. It was for the kids,” Hakes said. “Yesterday, I got a text from someone I know who has a kid who was involved in some of the youth sports that I was a part of this summer. And the kid came home from school and made his mom and dad go and vote because he wanted (them) to go vote for Coach Travis.”

Employee retention is one area that Hakes intends to focus on when he takes office, he said.

“There are employees that are extremely happy with the outcome of the election. I'm sure there are some that are not,” Hakes said. “But I had a very pleasant conversation with Chris Kowalczyk already today. And, I really look forward to blossoming that working relationship into something that's beneficial to the county and very healthy and positive for years to come.”

Another issue that Hakes hopes to address is understaffing at the call center, he said.

“The communication center is very grossly understaffed. And the employees, you know, they have a minimum operating staff of 12 and they're at eight,” he said. “And we need to solve that problem, because they're really the brains of the operation when it comes to calling out EMS, fire and law enforcement. I mean, when an emergency call for service comes in, it comes through them first.”

Hakes said he’s excited about the prospects and possibilities that the new position will afford him, even though he’ll be taking a pay cut when he becomes the  sheriff.

The current sheriff, Jim Kowalczyk, turned 66 in April and decided not seek re-election. He will retire in January when his term ends.

Kowalczyk’s brother, Chris, ran as a Democrat to replace him. Chris Kowalczyk has been with the office for more than 30 years and currently works as an investigator.

Both candidates are experienced law enforcement officers. Both said they stand against racial profiling, and hoped to assist first responders with mental health concerns and job-related stress management. Both candidates said they believe that it is just a matter of time until marijuana is legalized in the state, but neither took a strong pro or anti-marijuana stance during questioning about the issue.

One issue that came up repeatedly in debates and discussions between the candidates is narcotics abuse. Chippewa County has seen a marked rise in heroin and methamphetamine related arrests, and deaths.

“I want to put my leadership experience to work to protect and serve the people of Chippewa County and to address our greatest challenges like narcotics abuse and crimes against children. I will work every day to make you proud of your vote for me,” Hakes said in October.

National Night Out was entertaining and delightful for families, especially those with small children who “oohed and aahed” at the sirens of first responder vehicles, and mingled with police, firefighters, EMS, SWAT, the Sheriff's Department and others in law enforcement and rescue.

Martin Treptow and Travis Hakes were on a mission to find all the family members buried at Tilden Lutheran Cemetery but two graves were missing. After some investigating, and landscaping they finally found the two missing family members under an overgrown bush. The cemetery has about 40 people in it. 75% of its residents are relatives of Treptow and Hakes who are 4th cousins.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Reporter

I’m a graduate of Wichita State University. I’ve traveled to France, Turkey and Sierra Leone and lived in Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, Connecticut, New York City, Missouri and now Wisconsin.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crescent Meats receives $1.6 million grant; USDA Rural Partners Network expands to Wisconsin

Crescent Meats receives $1.6 million grant; USDA Rural Partners Network expands to Wisconsin

Tom Vilsack, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary, and Ambassador Susan Rice, White House Domestic Policy Advisor, visited Cadott on Thursday where they announced the expansion of the Rural Partners Network (RPN) to 12 Wisconsin counties. Crescent Meats will use a $1.6 million Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP) grant, as part of RPN, to offset the costs associated with a 20,000 square foot expansion project which will add 35 jobs.

Memorial placed to honor, remember Girl Scouts and mother

Memorial placed to honor, remember Girl Scouts and mother

Sara Jo Schneider and Hickle, along with fellow Girl Scouts Jayna Kelley and Autumn Helgeson, were killed when a pickup truck crashed into them as the scouts cleaned up debris on the west side of Highway P at about 11 a.m. Nov. 3, 2018. All four were killed at the scene. A fifth girl was injured but later recovered. The girls attended Southview Elementary and Halmstad Elementary in Chippewa Falls. On Wednesday, a 20-foot-tall memorial was dedicated at the crash site, honoring the three scouts and mother killed that day.

Region's COVID-19 deaths jump in October

Region's COVID-19 deaths jump in October

Barron County reported four new COVID-19-related deaths in October, their first new fatalities in a few months, said Public Health Director Laura Sauve. She was saddened that new deaths are still occurring there.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News