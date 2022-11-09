Hakes wins to become Chippewa County sheriff

Hakes persisted. He said he felt compelled to try again.
“I had to run again, for the people. It was for the people that supported me last time. It was for the employees that encouraged me to run. It was for all the community members. It was for the kids,” Hakes said. “Yesterday, I got a text from someone I know who has a kid who was involved in some of the youth sports that I was a part of this summer. And the kid came home from school and made his mom and dad go and vote because he wanted (them) to go vote for Coach Travis.”
Employee retention is one area that Hakes intends to focus on when he takes office, he said.
“There are employees that are extremely happy with the outcome of the election. I'm sure there are some that are not,” Hakes said. “But I had a very pleasant conversation with Chris Kowalczyk already today. And, I really look forward to blossoming that working relationship into something that's beneficial to the county and very healthy and positive for years to come.”
Another issue that Hakes hopes to address is understaffing at the call center, he said.
“The communication center is very grossly understaffed. And the employees, you know, they have a minimum operating staff of 12 and they're at eight,” he said. “And we need to solve that problem, because they're really the brains of the operation when it comes to calling out EMS, fire and law enforcement. I mean, when an emergency call for service comes in, it comes through them first.”
Hakes said he’s excited about the prospects and possibilities that the new position will afford him, even though he’ll be taking a pay cut when he becomes the sheriff.
The current sheriff, Jim Kowalczyk, turned 66 in April and decided not seek re-election. He will retire in January when his term ends.
Kowalczyk’s brother, Chris, ran as a Democrat to replace him. Chris Kowalczyk has been with the office for more than 30 years and currently works as an investigator.
Both candidates are experienced law enforcement officers. Both said they stand against racial profiling, and hoped to assist first responders with mental health concerns and job-related stress management. Both candidates said they believe that it is just a matter of time until marijuana is legalized in the state, but neither took a strong pro or anti-marijuana stance during questioning about the issue.
One issue that came up repeatedly in debates and discussions between the candidates is narcotics abuse. Chippewa County has seen a marked rise in heroin and methamphetamine related arrests, and deaths.
“I want to put my leadership experience to work to protect and serve the people of Chippewa County and to address our greatest challenges like narcotics abuse and crimes against children. I will work every day to make you proud of your vote for me,” Hakes said in October.
