Head of the class: Chippewa Valley students get a jump on college

Samuel Scheidler of Cadott is getting hired for his first EMT job at the age of 18. He’s enrolled at Chippewa Valley Technical College and hopes to go to medical school one day. He started ahead of his classmates due to the opportunities he had in high school to pursue advanced courses, for which he received college credit.

“I did my EMT class while I did the Nursing Academy,” he said. “I can’t believe I’m interviewing for this job already. It’s amazing.”

Academies are one way that students get ahead in the Chippewa Valley. They require scheduled and specified collegiate coursework during the junior and senior years of high school, and between classes there’s a hefty load of experiential based learning.

Scheidler said he enjoyed the academies a lot more than high school.

“I got to go to the technical college in the mornings and, you know, get out of high school for a few hours. So I really enjoyed that,” he said. “It was challenging. I did take the first anatomy and physiology class in high school, but then I took Advanced Anatomy and Physiology in that Healthcare Academy. The academy offers both. It also offered the CNA class, which I took.”

One of the things that Scheidler enjoyed was his teachers.

“I really enjoyed the atmosphere there. Everyone felt welcoming. The teachers made me feel a little bit more mature there. They kind of treated me with a little bit different respect,” he said.

It was his agriculture teacher who brought up the idea of pursuing this educational process.

“It was very challenging but I would say it really prepared me for college studies,” he said.

The anatomy and physiology classes he took through CVTC also helped him advance in his studies to become an EMT, he said.

“They were really very helpful,” he said.

One of the benefits of the Academies was that Scheidler didn’t have to pay for any of the advanced coursework. The high school took care of everything, even his books.

“To anyone interested in healthcare, I would definitely recommend it, even if you’re not going to be a doctor or anything like that. It was a really good experience. I met a lot of new people, made a lot of new connections. And it put me forward in my career, so I would totally recommend it to anyone even thinking about it.”

Cornell High School

Academies are one of the ways that students can get ahead. But there are many other ways to get college coursework done in high school.

In Cornell, a vast number of students are pursuing college coursework before they graduate from high school.

Dr. Paul Schley, Superintendent, Elementary School Principal and Director of Special Ed in Cornell, has been working hard to help students graduate with advanced college credits.

Schley is on the CVTC board and he uses that access to help make sure students in Cornell have many opportunities to succeed.

“We started talking about this years ago, about making sure students had adequate opportunities to pursue advanced courses in high school,” he said.

“One area that I really wanted to see get going was the college transfer for the Academies. It’s 28 college credits that they can take while they’re in school. And I believe 26 of them are guaranteed to transfer into UW schools. So I’ve had several students go through that.”

But wait, there’s more. They have actually established a way that high school students can get their entire Associate’s degree in arts or science while the students are still in high school.

Six students out of 27 in the junior class will be enrolled in the college transfer two-year academy, he said.

“So I’ll have 22% of my junior class next year enrolled in that. When they graduate from high school, they will have their associate’s degree done,” he said.

“I know some schools won’t pay for this because according to state statute, they only have to pay for 18 college credits. In Cornell, we don’t cap it. Last year, we had a senior graduate, and it was 75 college credits,” Schley said.

AP courses are a well known way to get ahead in high school.

“But with that, you still have to pass a test. You get college credit based upon those test scores,” Schley said. “With this, you pass the class, you get college credit. It’s done. And you know with the shortage of teachers, I see this as another win for those upper level classes, which may be really hard to find a teacher for, or if you don’t have a lot of kids enrolled. It’s really not that economical to hire those teachers. Now we just send them the CVTC with no worry about employing the teacher.”

Schley said the school worked for many years to get a similar program going with UW-Baron but the initiative dissipated under a change in leadership at the college. That just makes him more appreciative of the efforts of CVTC.

“I’m really so happy CVTC has gotten this figured out and that they got that agreement with the four-year colleges in the area to do that associate’s science and arts. Students can take the credits from CVTC and transfer them to the four-year colleges. It’s just so exciting. I mean, the kids now they’re coming to say ‘OK, I want to do this academy next year.’”

There are 32 seniors coming up next year in Cornell. Nine are going to do Academy classes.

“Two of them are going to EMT, two of them will go to residential construction, and then I got one in nursing and one in full-time welding. Another one in IT networking, one in cosmetology and then we will have a student that goes to the Cadott welding Academy, which is only a nine-credit Academy,” he said.

“Anything that they want to do and we can pretty much find a way to get them into some of the courses, whether it’s a high school academy, or the Start College Now program where they’re enrolling as a regular student,” he said.

In the next one to two years about 65% of the Cornell High School students will be in Academies.

“I think last year our students graduated with an average of like 15 or 16 college credits,” Schley said. “That’s astounding. And outstanding.”

CVTC steps up

Kristel Tavare, director of PK-12 Initiatives at CVTC, said when she started the job in 2017 they offered dual credit to around 2,000 students. In the last five years they’ve doubled the number of students that they’re serving, she said.

There are three unique pathways to get CVTC credit during the high school years.

“Our most popular program is called Transcripted Credit. And that removes all barriers for students because they’re right in their high school. In addition, students in their junior and senior year can do Start College Now. They can take classes that maybe they’re interested in something but their high school doesn’t offer it. They’re able to do that right at CVTC,” she said.

“Our third one is our high school Academies where students are able to really complete a full degree while they’re in high school at no cost to them.”

Tavare said she’s elated to be able to do this work and help advance high schoolers education.

“Students who do dual enrollment, research has shown that when they go to college, they complete it sooner, they persist to completion and they have higher GPAs,” Tavare said. “So it’s a good transition. There’s a lot of support for the students to try it out and to really be successful.”

To learn more about CVTC credit while enrolled in high school go to: https://www.cvtc.edu/admissions/college-credit-opportunities-in-high-school