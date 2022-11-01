 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Health and safety reminders ahead of November’s nine-day deer hunt

CHIPPEWA FALLS — As hunters take to the woods, marshes and fields across Wisconsin for the traditional nine-day deer hunt in November, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals and Prevea Health ask all to keep health and safety top of mind.

“Injuries and life-threatening conditions bring deer hunters to our emergency department each year,” said Tyler Bowe, trauma coordinator at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals. “Some of the most common injuries we see include heart attacks, broken bones and back injuries.”

Undiagnosed heart disease, overexerting one’s-self beyond their limits and being unprepared for the weather are common factors in hunting-related injuries and illnesses.

Falls from tree stands are also common, resulting in more injuries each year than gun-related hunting injuries, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Bowe strongly recommends hunters carry a cell phone and hunt with a partner should an unexpected injury or illness occur in the woods.

“Whether a hunter accidently cuts themselves, experiences chest pain, falls from a tree stand or happens to twist their ankle; being able to ask for help is critical,” he said. “The seriousness of these injuries can only get worse when a hunter finds themself unable to get help because they ventured out alone or didn’t bring along a cell phone.” 

Additional health and safety tips for hunters include:

  • Always wear fall-restraint harnesses while in trees
  • Always maintain 3-points of contact with trees while climbing
  • Bring a first-aid kit to deal with potential injuries
  • Take intermittent breaks while hiking, dragging, and processing deer to decrease risks of a heart attack
  • Pack dry clothes, rain gear and wear layers to help prevent the risk of experiencing hypothermia
  • Maintain proper ventilation when using propane heat inside of cabins and enclosed deer stands to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning

For more information about deer hunting health and safety, please visit the hunting season safety page.

